MES Engineer
About this role
Are you looking for an exciting role in an international FMCG production environment? Do you want to work at a company where your technical knowledge can impact people's health?
This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic automation team, where your expertise in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) will be pivotal. The role focuses on optimizing and securing a highly complex production environment, leveraging technologies like AVEVA's Composable MES, and contributing to the critical integration of IT and OT landscapes.
Do you enjoy proactively solving problems and performing maintenance? Read on! Apply now!
As a MES Engineer, you are responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining MES solutions within production environments. Key tasks include configuring workflows, troubleshooting application issues, documentation, and ensuring seamless integration between MES, SAP, and other systems.
A selection of your duties:
- You are the primary point of contact for the MES system in the weighing department and the associated OT/IT infrastructure.
- Documentation and validation of hardware, data flows, and application architecture.
- Leading the resolution of application issues and changes, individually and/or with team members.
- Integration between MES (AVEVA), SAP, Tekdan, and the weighing systems (Siemens PLCs).
- Training key users, production, and maintenance personnel who operate/troubleshoot the weighing department MES.
- Road mapping of hardware and application improvements/upgrades.
- Ensuring compliance with internal and external quality, safety, and process standards.
Requirements
- Demonstrated hands-on expertise in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), with practical experience in implementation, configuration, and support;
- Proven experience with AVEVA MES systems, ideally including Composable MES, AVEVA Enterprise Integrator (Level 2), or AVEVA System Platforms (Level 1);
- Strong programming skills relevant to MES development, such as .NET, SQL, and/or Java;
- An understanding of OT cybersecurity principles and their application to MES and related infrastructure, covering assets from the firewall onwards (networking, server management, storage);
- Ability to adapt an IT-centric mentality to an OT context, bridging the gap between enterprise and operational systems.
Salary
They value your expertise! You can expect a monthly salary ranging from €6,000 to €6,500 gross based on a full-time position. On top of that, they offer a great range of secondary benefits that we love to walk you through during the interview.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client