Are you looking for an exciting role in an international FMCG production environment? Do you want to work at a company where your technical knowledge can impact people's health?

This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic automation team, where your expertise in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) will be pivotal. The role focuses on optimizing and securing a highly complex production environment, leveraging technologies like AVEVA's Composable MES, and contributing to the critical integration of IT and OT landscapes.

Do you enjoy proactively solving problems and performing maintenance? Read on! Apply now!

As a MES Engineer, you are responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining MES solutions within production environments. Key tasks include configuring workflows, troubleshooting application issues, documentation, and ensuring seamless integration between MES, SAP, and other systems.

A selection of your duties: