Industrial Automation Engineer-duplicate
About this role
Are you an experienced Automation Engineer with a hands-on mentality, eager to work in a state-of-the-art factory in the Netherlands?
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Join a dynamic automation team that values knowledge sharing and continuous learning. The role involves working with almost every automated system imaginable, contributing to the efficiency and security of a highly profitable and complex production environment. The successful candidate will join a balanced automation team within the maintenance department. This team is responsible for maintaining and improving a wide array of industrial automation systems, focusing on integrating IT and OT landscapes. The team's main role is to ensure the smooth operation and continuous enhancement of production processes through hands-on technical expertise and innovative solutions. If you are interested in learning more about this position, then please apply!
- Maintain and secure assets from the firewall onwards, including networking, server management, and storage;
- Rebuild and migrate production lines to the Composable AMS platform (Aviva system);
- Perform technical assessments and implement changes, including programming;
- Troubleshoot, correct, and make small improvements via programming at the MES level;
- Manage diverse systems on the factory floor, such as PLCs (Siemens, Allen Bradley), laser coding, AGVs, and robotics;
- Demonstrate flexibility to prioritize operational needs and address line stoppages.
Requirements
- Proven hands-on experience with Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) (e.g., Siemens, Allen Bradley);
- Strong technical skills in industrial automation, including the ability to troubleshoot, program, and implement improvements for various control systems (e.g., SCADA, HMI, PLCs);
- An understanding of cybersecurity principles within an Operational Technology (OT) environment;
- Programming proficiency in languages relevant to industrial automation, such as PLC languages, SQL, and experience with .NET or Java for MES integration;
- Ability to adapt an IT mentality to an OT context, understanding the distinct operational requirements;
- Experience in the food, food production, food producer, or pharma producer industries is preferred;
- At least three years of relevant work experience in industrial automation.
- Fluent in English; Dutch proficiency is a strong preference.
Salary
They value your expertise! You can expect a monthly salary ranging from €6,000 to €6,500 gross based on a full-time position. On top of that, they offer a great range of secondary benefits that we love to walk you through during the interview
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client