6000 - 7000

They value your expertise! You can expect a monthly salary ranging from €6,000 to €6,500 gross based on a full-time position. On top of that, they offer a great range of secondary benefits that we love to walk you through during the interview

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client