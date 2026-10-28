Freelance Industrial Automation Engineer

Freelance Industrial Automation Engineer

Posted on October 28, 2026
Independent recruiters
Cuijk
Posted on October 28, 2026

About this role

Shape the Future of Nutrition with Code and Precision  Are you an automation wizard who wants to see your work have a real-world impact? We’re not talking about just keeping the lights on; we’re talking about architecting the systems that produce life-changing clinical and infant nutrition at a state-of-the-art facility in Haps. If you thrive where high-tech production meets uncompromising food safety, we want you on the team. Don’t just "fix" machines; help engineer the future of health. Ready to build something that matters? Apply now!

  • Managing automation systems and ensuring continuity, quality, and security;
  • Monitoring and safeguarding projects that impact industrial automation, by methodically testing against requirements, standards, and validation protocols;
  • Providing expertise on operational automation issues and giving input for improving policies and procedures;
  • Conducting and participating in root cause analyses based on Integrated Work Systems (IWS) following unplanned downtime;
  • Oversee maintenance management, change management, and life-cycle management in collaboration with the IA engineers, maintenance engineers, EMR/IA, automation, improvement, and project technicians;
  • Managing and guiding external parties in adhering to internal and automation standards. As well as ensuring technical availability for external parties;
  • Act as a resource person in the field of level 2/3/4 automation;
  • Educating and training internal colleagues in the field of automation.

Requirements

 

  • Have experience with automated industrial installations;
  • Are familiar with the process and packaging industry, preferably in the food sector;
  • You are analytically strong and can distinguish between main and secondary issues;
  • Have a good overview and can handle situations systematically;
  • A curious, problem-solving attitude with a strong attention to detail and ownership;
  • Fluent in English & Dutch.

Salary

> 9000

Through our agency, you will receive a 12-month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months; however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • The rate for this Vacancy is a maximum of 100 euros (all-inclusive) 

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client

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