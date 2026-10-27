Sales Support Engineer (Mechanical)
Posted on October 27, 2026
Zaandam
Permanent
Posted on October 27, 2026
About this role
Passionate about AutoCAD and mechanical engineering? If you’re looking for a great place to work, a permanent role, and opportunities to grow your expertise in layout design, this is for you. Are you based in the area of Zaanstad and ready for your next career move? Don't miss this opportunity! As a Mechanical Engineering (WTB) Sales Support Engineer, you are the technical link between Sales and the customer. You ensure that Area Sales Managers can present a convincing, technically sound solution. With a proactive attitude, strong technical knowledge, and excellent CAD skills, you make the difference. What will you do?
- Design layout solutions that meet high internal standards, technical specifications, and design requirements;
- Monitor the quality of every layout to ensure it exceeds expectations, both internally and for the customer;
- Efficiently manage the entire layout process from start to finish;
- Provide technical advice and explain solutions to customers and Area Sales Managers;
- Maintain customer files in the digital archive and prepare correspondence;
- Review and approve layouts and quotations from a technical perspective, including cost calculations for project execution;
- Coordinate with product managers regarding technical issues and new products;
- Analyze requirements on-site at customer locations and prepare layout designs.
Requirements
Education and experience
- Higher professional education (HBO) level, preferably in Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent technical discipline;
- 1 to 5 years of experience in a technical support role;
- Demonstrable experience with AutoCAD; experience with 3D-CAD is a plus.
- Strong technical background with an eye for precision and detail, particularly in interpreting and creating layout drawings;
- Excellent communication skills: you are able to clearly convey complex technical information to both sales teams and customers;
- Strong command of the entire layout process: from design and quality control to technical explanation and documentation;
- Affinity with cost calculations, quotation processes, and pre-sales technical approvals.
- Proactive problem-solver with high quality standards;
- Able to manage multiple projects simultaneously without losing focus on customer satisfaction;
- Comfortable working in an international, multidisciplinary environment;
- Willing to travel occasionally to customer locations.
- Availability of at least 32 hours per week.
- Experience with 3D design;
- Experience in mechanical engineering, process installations, or a similar technical B2B environment;
- Experience in advising sales teams and customers on technical solutions.
Salary
5000 - 6000
- Salary: Between €3,997 and €6,241, depending on education and experience;
- Flexible working hours: Start time between 07:00 and 09:30;
- Attractive pension scheme;
- 33 days of leave per year (25 vacation days + 8 ADV days);
- Ample opportunities for personal development and career growth;
- Work from home: 1 day per week;
- Travel allowance: €0.25 per kilometer.
Hoe nu verder? Binnen vier werkdagen laten wij je weten of je in aanmerking komt voor de positie. We plannen een kennismakingsgesprek in, digitaal of live. In dit gesprek informeren we jou zo volledig mogelijk over de vacature, het bedrijf en het vervolg van de procedure. In overleg met jou introduceren we je bij onze opdrachtgever om je vervolgens te blijven begeleiden in het sollicitatieproces. De Independent Recruiters Groep beschikt over een groot team met gespecialiseerde recruiters. Iedere recruiter heeft een zeer sterke focus op zijn eigen vakgebied. Hierdoor zijn zij de ideale sparringpartner voor zowel de kandidaat als de opdrachtgever.
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