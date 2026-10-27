Sales Support Engineer (Mechanical)

Design layout solutions that meet high internal standards, technical specifications, and design requirements;

Monitor the quality of every layout to ensure it exceeds expectations, both internally and for the customer;

Efficiently manage the entire layout process from start to finish;

Provide technical advice and explain solutions to customers and Area Sales Managers;

Maintain customer files in the digital archive and prepare correspondence;

Review and approve layouts and quotations from a technical perspective, including cost calculations for project execution;

Coordinate with product managers regarding technical issues and new products;

Analyze requirements on-site at customer locations and prepare layout designs.

Passionate about AutoCAD and mechanical engineering? If you’re looking for a great place to work, a permanent role, and opportunities to grow your expertise in layout design, this is for you. Are you based in the area of Zaanstad and ready for your next career move? Don't miss this opportunity! As a Mechanical Engineering (WTB) Sales Support Engineer, you are the technical link between Sales and the customer. You ensure that Area Sales Managers can present a convincing, technically sound solution. With a proactive attitude, strong technical knowledge, and excellent CAD skills, you make the difference. What will you do?