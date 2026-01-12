Application Engineer | Italian | Amersfoort

Our client is an international technical company based in Amersfoort and is currently seeking a proficient Application Engineer who is fluent in Italian.

We are in search of a Technical Expert on AV products and applications to perform Engineering, Sales and Troubleshooting tasks. Are you an Engineer with an Electronic (AV) background with commercial skills?

Responsibilities/Tasks

As Application Engineer you will become a top-notch technical expert on professional Audio Visual products, Audio Visual System Design and related applications. The Application Engineer position is a technical engineering position within the Sales Department. The primary responsibilities of this position revolve around manning the 'Hot Line support system and as such the position requires an individual to perform both technical/engineering and sales/customer service related tasks.



Provide new product ideas and changes to future products;



In house product testing for technical issues experienced infield;



Answering the Hot Line support call, Trouble shooting technical problems with professional AV systems over the phone;



Traveling to, and representing the company at trade shows and dealer events, including participation in set up and tear down of such events;



Thorough understanding of the product line, product functions, features and applications;



Developing a working knowledge of competitive products and related technologies;



Providing product availability and pricing information over the phone to the dealers and end users and other sales related tasks as needed;



Training of sales team members and new employees as well as the dealers and end users; company.



Requirements



Graduate in Electrical and or Electronics engineering from an accredited college, university or equivalent with 3 to 5 years Experience in Audio Visual Systems Design and/or Implementation;



Able to present products, solution and technology to the client base;



Excellent knowledge in Audio Visual system designing or commissioning;



Team worker with a Professional and friendly attitude that demonstrates a genuine desire to help solve problems in a friendly atmosphere;



Native written communication skills in Italian and English ;



Valid Driving License will be an added advantage.



This is a full-time position with competitive compensation and benefits package. If you are an experienced Electronics Engineer with a passion for technical support and a desire to work with a dynamic and growing company, we encourage you to apply today.

This role is a hybrid working environment.