MEI Quantity Surveyor - English

Posted on February 28, 2026
Rotterdam
45
About this role

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

We are looking for a motivated Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation (MEI) Quantity Surveyor to join our client’s team in Rotterdam. In this hands-on role, you will support the Project Controls Manager by efficiently managing pre- and post-award quantity estimation, quantity re-measurements, progress measurement, calculation activities, and claims assessments throughout project execution. 

Job Profile for MEI Quantity Surveyor
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • Coordinate with engineering disciplines to obtain the inputs required to evaluate quantities for each construction activity, calculate and update released quantities for construction areas, and communicate with the team
  • Support the subcontracting team in the preparation of construction package bid breakdowns, BOAQs or BOQs, as well as the preparation of Forms of Tender and Contract documents, and establish rules for measurement and payment preambles
  • Measure quantities from engineering and construction inputs and develop quantity tracking sheets or measurement packages for project BOQs, agreeing measured quantities with subcontractors for interim progress payments and final settlements
  • Undertake qualitative and quantitative risk analysis workshops (cost and schedule), produce key outputs, and recommend appropriate levels of risk to be included within project forecasts, particularly post contract award
  • Attend weekly site meetings to review and monitor contractor progress, verify earned value and costs, identify and communicate early warnings, and assist in monitoring appropriate risk mitigation methodologies
  • Maintain quantity tracking sheets based on engineering and contractor inputs
  • Provide advice on contractual claims and disputes to the procurement and subcontracting team
  • Provide quantitative inputs for the preparation of the construction schedule
  • Support the Cost Engineer and project control team in updating and issuing cost reports and cost forecasts
  • Supervise the installation or fabrication of spools and structures in the fabrication shop
  • Monitor NCR (Non-Conformance Reports) and RFI (Requests for Information) related to mechanical piping work
  • Provide inputs for the monthly report to cost estimation and project controls in consultation with the Site Manager (Quantity Tracking Report)

Candidate Profile for MEI Quantity Surveyor

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • Degree in Engineering or Quantity Surveying from a reputed institute
  • Quantity Surveyor certification from RICS or an equivalent body is preferred, but not mandatory 
  • 10+ years of proven work experience as a Construction Quantity Surveyor in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical industries, with experience in other disciplines, is considered an advantage
  • Previous work experience in Oil & Gas and/or industrial gases is preferred
  • In-depth knowledge of Quantity Surveying, construction, and related principles and guidelines
  • Thorough knowledge of site health, safety, quality, and environmental procedures
  • Ability to analyse and evaluate compensation events, variations, change orders, site instructions, engineering instructions, star rates, and day rates
  • Proficient in cost and schedule forecasting principles and risk management
  • Experience working with FIDIC-based contracts
  • Strong knowledge of earned value management principles and baselining
  • Well-developed verbal and written communication skills, enabling the preparation of detailed and concise commercial and contractual reports and effective communication with clients, subcontractors, and other stakeholders
  • Good computer skills, with proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
  • Flexibility to travel internationally to other regional engineering and project sites as required

What Our Client Offers

  • 26 vacation days
  • Shift Allowance
  • Travel cost reimbursement
  • Competitive salary
  • Pension plan
  • Employee Recognition and Referral Programs
