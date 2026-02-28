MEI Quantity Surveyor - English

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

We are looking for a motivated Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation (MEI) Quantity Surveyor to join our client’s team in Rotterdam. In this hands-on role, you will support the Project Controls Manager by efficiently managing pre- and post-award quantity estimation, quantity re-measurements, progress measurement, calculation activities, and claims assessments throughout project execution.

Job Profile for MEI Quantity Surveyor

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Coordinate with engineering disciplines to obtain the inputs required to evaluate quantities for each construction activity, calculate and update released quantities for construction areas, and communicate with the team

Support the subcontracting team in the preparation of construction package bid breakdowns, BOAQs or BOQs, as well as the preparation of Forms of Tender and Contract documents, and establish rules for measurement and payment preambles

Measure quantities from engineering and construction inputs and develop quantity tracking sheets or measurement packages for project BOQs, agreeing measured quantities with subcontractors for interim progress payments and final settlements

Undertake qualitative and quantitative risk analysis workshops (cost and schedule), produce key outputs, and recommend appropriate levels of risk to be included within project forecasts, particularly post contract award

Attend weekly site meetings to review and monitor contractor progress, verify earned value and costs, identify and communicate early warnings, and assist in monitoring appropriate risk mitigation methodologies

Maintain quantity tracking sheets based on engineering and contractor inputs

Provide advice on contractual claims and disputes to the procurement and subcontracting team

Provide quantitative inputs for the preparation of the construction schedule

Support the Cost Engineer and project control team in updating and issuing cost reports and cost forecasts

Supervise the installation or fabrication of spools and structures in the fabrication shop

Monitor NCR (Non-Conformance Reports) and RFI (Requests for Information) related to mechanical piping work

Provide inputs for the monthly report to cost estimation and project controls in consultation with the Site Manager (Quantity Tracking Report)

Candidate Profile for MEI Quantity Surveyor

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Degree in Engineering or Quantity Surveying from a reputed institute

Quantity Surveyor certification from RICS or an equivalent body is preferred, but not mandatory

10+ years of proven work experience as a Construction Quantity Surveyor in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical industries, with experience in other disciplines, is considered an advantage

Previous work experience in Oil & Gas and/or industrial gases is preferred

In-depth knowledge of Quantity Surveying, construction, and related principles and guidelines

Thorough knowledge of site health, safety, quality, and environmental procedures

Ability to analyse and evaluate compensation events, variations, change orders, site instructions, engineering instructions, star rates, and day rates

Proficient in cost and schedule forecasting principles and risk management

Experience working with FIDIC-based contracts

Strong knowledge of earned value management principles and baselining

Well-developed verbal and written communication skills, enabling the preparation of detailed and concise commercial and contractual reports and effective communication with clients, subcontractors, and other stakeholders

Good computer skills, with proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Flexibility to travel internationally to other regional engineering and project sites as required

