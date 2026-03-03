Food Scientist Team Lead - (Protein)
About this role
- Team Guidance: Provide leadership and mentorship to two team members. Support team members in their experimental design and analysis by bringing a critical scientific mindset. Work with team members to share results in a concise way.
- Project Management: Set up and oversee the project timeline, ensuring milestones are met. Performing risk analysis and set up mitigation actions. Leading interaction with stakeholders to report results and align the next steps.
- Collaboration within the larger team: Work closely with the other Protein team members and with other teams in the Advanced Technology group to keep alignment and sharing in the broader team.
Requirements
- Project Management Skills : You can effectively manage projects, meet deadlines, and coordinate tasks;
- Leadership You will guide a team of two individuals, providing mentorship and support;
- You have a scientific mindset Preferable related to plant protein functionality and protein characterization. Experience with protein application in beverages and soft solid matrices is a pre;
- Preferably >4 years work experience after PhD graduation;
- You are self-starting, independent with transparent communication;
- Fluent in English.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €8,000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
