Food Scientist Team Lead - (Protein)

Posted on March 3, 2026
Utrecht
About this role

Join the Innovative Advanced Protein Team! We are on the lookout for a dynamic team leader with a flair for project management and a passion for all things protein! Dive into a 6-month adventure in the Advanced Technology department, where you’ll play a key role in driving exciting projects centered around protein ingredients and functionality. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, involves guiding and inspiring a talented scientist and technologist focused on protein analyses. Collaborate with cross-functional teams from Advanced Technology, IDDC, and global functions to ensure top-notch project execution that makes a real impact! If you're ready to lead with purpose and make a lasting impact in the protein landscape, I want to hear from you!
  • Team Guidance: Provide leadership and mentorship to two team members. Support team members in their experimental design and analysis by bringing a critical scientific mindset. Work with team members to share results in a concise way.
  • Project Management: Set up and oversee the project timeline, ensuring milestones are met. Performing risk analysis and set up mitigation actions. Leading interaction with stakeholders to report results and align the next steps.
  • Collaboration within the larger team: Work closely with the other Protein team members and with other teams in the Advanced Technology group to keep alignment and sharing in the broader team.

Requirements

  • Project Management Skills : You can effectively manage projects, meet deadlines, and coordinate tasks;
  • Leadership You will guide a team of two individuals, providing mentorship and support;
  • You have a scientific mindset Preferable related to plant protein functionality and protein characterization. Experience with protein application in beverages and soft solid matrices is a pre;
  • Preferably >4 years work experience after PhD graduation;
  • You are self-starting, independent with transparent communication;
  • Fluent in English.

Salary

6000 - 7000

Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be around €8,000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

