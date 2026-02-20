Team Leader Food Product Design & Development - R&D
About this role
Are you ready to elevate your career and make a lasting impact? We're seeking a passionate and experienced Team Leader to spearhead innovation, guide a dynamic, high-performing team, and drive meaningful change that enhances the lives of consumers across the globe.
In this pivotal role, you will act as a catalyst for creativity in the field of Specialized Nutrition, Research & Innovation. With your strong leadership skills and expert knowledge, you will oversee the entire product design and development process, working collaboratively with cross-functional teams to build a pipeline that reflects excellence and innovation.
We're looking for candidates who possess a minimum of 8 years of experience in product development and design, someone who is not only driven but also imbued with a natural inclination for mentorship and team-building. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and are eager to contribute your expertise in an exciting category, this is your chance to shine.
Join this exhilarating journey and take the next step in your career. Embrace the future of nutrition and innovation with a team that values creativity, excellence, and the power of collaboration. Your leadership can help shape the next generation of health-focused products! Apply now if you're ready to make a difference!.You will have the following accountabilities and responsibilities:
- Co-build the Innovation / Compliance / Capacity / Productivity strategy and pipeline for the Category
- Be in charge of the product design, development, prototyping and testing of the product, including the nutritional design, sensory, physical characteristics, and industrial feasibility. Ensure full adherence to design and development principles, regulatory requirements, consumer experience and factory capability. Ensure that Danone Impact Journey, especially [deploying the capabilities required for and delivering] the decarbonation roadmap, is a key objective for the team.
- Key member in project management including feasibility study, risk assessment, and building and delivering qualification plan till product launch
- Work closely with the Exploration and Center of Excellence team on Product Design and Specification principles, new benefits, new formats and new product features
- Ensure Design principles are fully deployed across the team. Contribute to further develop the approach and ensure its full application.
- Define strategic resources planning for optimal efficiency, between Inno, F4G and capability projects.
Requirements
You are a dedicated professional with a passion for driving Innovation, developing new ideas into commercial products, and new ways of thinking to serve the business and inspire teams towards excellence.
- Master’s degree in Food Technology/Food Science;
- At least 8 years of experience in Product Design and Development, Quality, or Innovation Management;
- Strong technological background in Specialized Nutrition, Pharma, or similar field know-how is a must;
- Methodic and having Continuous Improvement and Excellence in Execution mindset. Green Belt / Black Belt Six-Sigma would be a plus;
- Stakeholder Management/Influence & Engagement.;
- Experience in Team management and development.
- Lead a high performing Product Design and Development Team;
- Design and Develop consumer centric innovations that truly reflect the mission of the category;
- Setting rigorous benchmarks to ensure Right by Design.
Salary
The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary of €130K and a yearly bonus, but also benefits like a premium free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.
