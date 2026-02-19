Category Manager IT Procurement & Strategic Partnerships

Are you an experienced procurement professional with a strong background in IT, vendor management, and SAP ecosystems? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, global environment where strategic thinking and innovation drive business success? If so, we want you to help shape the future of IT and digital landscape.

As a Category Manager IT & SAP Vendor Management, you will play a pivotal role in managing and optimizing our IT procurement strategies. You’ll work closely with key internal stakeholders and external strategic partners to drive sustainable value, improve supplier performance, and ensure that our SAP vendor ecosystem aligns with our long-term business objectives.

• Develops and formulates, in close cooperation with relevant IT and business stakeholders, a global (sub)category strategy for domains to drive sustainable value with a 3-year horizon; • Sets up, maintains and leads SRM process with selected suppliers within the domains to realize and unlock value through fact-based performance management, joint business planning and room for improvement and innovations; • Supports IT to further develop their relationship management with SAP and strategic vendors within the category to a more mature level; • Ensures internal and external governance structure is effectively implemented and builds these upon trust and performance; • Supports alignment between IT and suppliers in the SAP vendor ecosystem regarding innovative technology, architecture, benchmarking, audit and security; • Closes, manages and exits contracts and relationships with (strategic) vendors in the SAP landscape to drive service excellence and mitigate risks in the IT-value chain; • Support optimization of centralized SAP product ownership and contracting to enable SAP transformation in the next 3-5 years; • Manage the strategy of the longtail of non-strategic vendors and contracts in the SAP domains in close corporation with IT organization and other offices within Corporate Procurement.