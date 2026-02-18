Sales Manager - Serbian & English (B2)

Our client is a leading and fast-growing consumer goods enterprise with a presence in over 70 international markets. A major player in the FMCG sector, the company offers a diverse portfolio spanning home care, personal hygiene, tissue products, and packaged snacks. Combining tradition with innovation, it embraces eco-conscious packaging, biodegradable materials, lean manufacturing, and advanced automation.

As part of their global growth strategy, the company is seeking a Sales Manager to join their Food division team, based in Serbia.

Job Profile for Sales Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate sales activity in the area in accordance with the company’s sales policy

Optimise orders from distributors, coordinate sales, and monitor stock levels in warehouses

Collaborate with Sales Representatives across Local Key Accounts, National Key Accounts, and Traditional Trade channels

Manage product listings with distributors and drive numeric distribution within the region

Negotiate promotional activities and promotional packages

Develop a promotional calendar aligned with brand strategies

Maintain and develop customer relationships by analysing performance and implementing concrete improvement measures

Collaborate with distributors and their teams to ensure customer quality, service standards, and the provision of necessary workflow information

Create and maintain relevant records within the specified reporting period

Maintain contractual relationships with clients in the region through regular route visits

Candidate Profile for Sales Manager

Must be fluent in Serbian, both written and spoken, with English language proficiency at a minimum of B2 level

Minimum 3 years of experience within the FMCG sector

Knowledge of commercial law

Proficiency in MS Windows and MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Ability to independently prioritise and organise relevant tasks

Ability to persuade and uphold the principles of the company

Outgoing, responsible, and accountable in carrying out tasks

Analytical and proactive, with the ability to identify opportunities and strengths

Ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues across different departments simultaneously

What Our Client Offers