Sales Manager - Serbian & English (B2)
Posted on February 18, 2026
Limburg
English, Serbian
40
Posted on February 18, 2026
About this role
Our client is a leading and fast-growing consumer goods enterprise with a presence in over 70 international markets. A major player in the FMCG sector, the company offers a diverse portfolio spanning home care, personal hygiene, tissue products, and packaged snacks. Combining tradition with innovation, it embraces eco-conscious packaging, biodegradable materials, lean manufacturing, and advanced automation.
As part of their global growth strategy, the company is seeking a Sales Manager to join their Food division team, based in Serbia.
Job Profile for Sales Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Coordinate sales activity in the area in accordance with the company’s sales policy
- Optimise orders from distributors, coordinate sales, and monitor stock levels in warehouses
- Collaborate with Sales Representatives across Local Key Accounts, National Key Accounts, and Traditional Trade channels
- Manage product listings with distributors and drive numeric distribution within the region
- Negotiate promotional activities and promotional packages
- Develop a promotional calendar aligned with brand strategies
- Maintain and develop customer relationships by analysing performance and implementing concrete improvement measures
- Collaborate with distributors and their teams to ensure customer quality, service standards, and the provision of necessary workflow information
- Create and maintain relevant records within the specified reporting period
- Maintain contractual relationships with clients in the region through regular route visits
Candidate Profile for Sales Manager
- Must be fluent in Serbian, both written and spoken, with English language proficiency at a minimum of B2 level
- Minimum 3 years of experience within the FMCG sector
- Knowledge of commercial law
- Proficiency in MS Windows and MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Ability to independently prioritise and organise relevant tasks
- Ability to persuade and uphold the principles of the company
- Outgoing, responsible, and accountable in carrying out tasks
- Analytical and proactive, with the ability to identify opportunities and strengths
- Ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues across different departments simultaneously
What Our Client Offers
- Friendly and positive company environment with non-formal communication
- Being a part of a young, ambitious, modern, and fast-paced organisation
- Opportunity for fast learning, development, and expanding experience
- Company and team building activities
- Competitive rewards
