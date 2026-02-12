Market Development Manager - English & French or Spanish
About this role
Our client is a leading and fast-growing consumer goods enterprise with a presence in over 70 international markets. A major player in the FMCG sector, the company offers a diverse portfolio spanning home care, personal hygiene, tissue products, and packaged snacks. Combining tradition with innovation, it embraces eco-conscious packaging, biodegradable materials, lean manufacturing, and advanced automation. Its portfolio features well-established brands in categories such as dairy snacks, rice cakes, wafers, and household essentials — many of which are trusted household names in multiple regions.
As part of their global growth strategy, the company is seeking Market Development Managers to lead sales initiatives and spearhead expansion efforts, establishing a strong market presence in Spain or France.
Job Profile for Market Development Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Maintain and develop relationships with distributors and key clients to achieve sales targets
- Manage and negotiate all commercial channels in the assigned territory (directly or via distributors)
- Develop and implement route-to-market strategies to increase market share and profitability
- Lead annual sales planning, execution, and monitoring of pricing policies
- Oversee sales plans, trade and consumer marketing budgets, and brand pricing compliance
- Conduct audits and evaluate product coverage in assigned markets
- Analyse sales performance, market trends, and competitor activities; recommend improvement actions
- Manage a team of managers and sales representatives, ensuring both quantitative and qualitative targets are met
- Inspire, mentor, and develop team members to drive overall departmental performance
Candidate Profile for Market Development Manager
- Must be fluent in English and French or Spanish, both written and spoken
- University degree in Economics or a related field
- Minimum 5 years in a leadership role within the FMCG sector
- Proven track record in distributor management, key account handling, and sales strategy execution
- Strong communication, negotiation, and leadership skills
- An analytical mindset with the ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks independently
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Valid driver’s license
What Our Client Offers
- Friendly and positive company environment with non-formal communication
- Being a part of a young, ambitious, modern and fast-paced organisation
- Opportunity for fast learning, development, and expanding experience
- Company and team building activities
Competitive rewards and food vouchers