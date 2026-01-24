CS Vendor Performance Manager - English
About this role
Our client, a giant international corporation and leader in their industry, is looking for a dynamic interim Customer Service (CS) - Vendor Performance Manager, with great CS operational experience and insight into performance management, to join their team in Amsterdam.
The successful candidate will help manage their partner network and drive the EMEA Customer Service performance. This is an individual contributor role working with the Customer Experience Managers (CEMs) by driving performance through analysing and reporting on opportunities, collaborating on insights generation, and running the Quality program.
Job Profile for CS Vendor Performance Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Produce detailed performance analysis of EMEA CS support lines, supporting the CEMs in performance management of the vendors
- Keep detailed administration of performance trends and root causes
- Provide input on the Quality program, highlighting opportunities
- Collaborate on insights generation with the CS Insights team
- Collaborate on the identification of opportunities to improve the workflows at the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) or internally with CS cross-functional teams
- Support general project work and initiatives
- Attend and participate in operational performance reviews
- Manage smaller regional channels, depending on experience
- Partner with the Learning and Development team on curriculum development initiatives, subject to experience
Candidate Profile for CS Vendor Performance Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Medium to large-scale CS Operations Exposure
- Global matrix organisations
- Experience in working across multiple languages, countries, and cultures
- Strong reporting skills (SQL or Tableau experience preferred but not required)
- Excellent analytical skills and ability to translate complex data into impactful actions
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills
- Strong presentation skills
What Our Client Offers
- 25 vacation days per year
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team