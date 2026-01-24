CS Vendor Performance Manager - English

Our client, a giant international corporation and leader in their industry, is looking for a dynamic interim Customer Service (CS) - Vendor Performance Manager, with great CS operational experience and insight into performance management, to join their team in Amsterdam.

The successful candidate will help manage their partner network and drive the EMEA Customer Service performance. This is an individual contributor role working with the Customer Experience Managers (CEMs) by driving performance through analysing and reporting on opportunities, collaborating on insights generation, and running the Quality program.

Job Profile for CS Vendor Performance Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Produce detailed performance analysis of EMEA CS support lines, supporting the CEMs in performance management of the vendors

Keep detailed administration of performance trends and root causes

Provide input on the Quality program, highlighting opportunities

Collaborate on insights generation with the CS Insights team

Collaborate on the identification of opportunities to improve the workflows at the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) or internally with CS cross-functional teams

Support general project work and initiatives

Attend and participate in operational performance reviews

Manage smaller regional channels, depending on experience

Partner with the Learning and Development team on curriculum development initiatives, subject to experience

Candidate Profile for CS Vendor Performance Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Medium to large-scale CS Operations Exposure

Global matrix organisations

Experience in working across multiple languages, countries, and cultures

Strong reporting skills (SQL or Tableau experience preferred but not required)

Excellent analytical skills and ability to translate complex data into impactful actions

Excellent collaboration and communication skills

Strong presentation skills

What Our Client Offers