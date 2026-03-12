Engineer E Hellevoetsluis

As an Electrical Engineer, you’ll be responsible for technically precise designs of electrical installations across diverse projects. You’ll know how to translate project data into clear calculations, drawings, and plans. Your tasks include:

Independently preparing various calculations, such as cable and lighting calculations

Designing fire alarm and evacuation systems

Creating 2D/3D visual outputs (floor plans, schematic diagrams, elevations, details, etc.)

Producing design drawings in collaboration with the Senior Electrical Engineer

Conducting on-site measurements and recordings under guidance

Preparing detailed cost calculations

Ensuring project delivery and follow-up