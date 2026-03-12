Engineer E Hellevoetsluis

Hellevoetsluis
About this role

As an Electrical Engineer, you’ll be responsible for technically precise designs of electrical installations across diverse projects. You’ll know how to translate project data into clear calculations, drawings, and plans. Your tasks include:

Independently preparing various calculations, such as cable and lighting calculations

Designing fire alarm and evacuation systems

Creating 2D/3D visual outputs (floor plans, schematic diagrams, elevations, details, etc.)

Producing design drawings in collaboration with the Senior Electrical Engineer

Conducting on-site measurements and recordings under guidance

Preparing detailed cost calculations

Ensuring project delivery and follow-up

Job requirements

Your technical skills will shine in this role. You have strong knowledge of electrical engineering, relevant software, and applicable standards. You also:

Hold a degree in Electrical Engineering (HBO/MBO4 level)

Preferably certified as a Fire Alarm System Specialist

Have at least 3 years of experience as an Electrical Engineer

Possess or are willing to obtain Basic Safety (VCA) certification

Are familiar with current laws, regulations, and standards (NEN, ISSO, BBL)

Are proficient in MS Office (Word/Excel)

Have experience with AutoCAD, Revit/Mep, and preferably StabiCad

Know relevant calculation software and methods for your discipline (e.g., Dialux, Intelec)

