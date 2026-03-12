Engineer E Hellevoetsluis
About this role
As an Electrical Engineer, you’ll be responsible for technically precise designs of electrical installations across diverse projects. You’ll know how to translate project data into clear calculations, drawings, and plans. Your tasks include:
Independently preparing various calculations, such as cable and lighting calculations
Designing fire alarm and evacuation systems
Creating 2D/3D visual outputs (floor plans, schematic diagrams, elevations, details, etc.)
Producing design drawings in collaboration with the Senior Electrical Engineer
Conducting on-site measurements and recordings under guidance
Preparing detailed cost calculations
Ensuring project delivery and follow-up
Job requirements
Your technical skills will shine in this role. You have strong knowledge of electrical engineering, relevant software, and applicable standards. You also:
Hold a degree in Electrical Engineering (HBO/MBO4 level)
Preferably certified as a Fire Alarm System Specialist
Have at least 3 years of experience as an Electrical Engineer
Possess or are willing to obtain Basic Safety (VCA) certification
Are familiar with current laws, regulations, and standards (NEN, ISSO, BBL)
Are proficient in MS Office (Word/Excel)
Have experience with AutoCAD, Revit/Mep, and preferably StabiCad
Know relevant calculation software and methods for your discipline (e.g., Dialux, Intelec)