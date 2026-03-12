Maintenance Technician Rotterdam

About this role

Are you an experienced technician with a passion for keeping machinery running smoothly? Are you open to working in shifts and ready to ensure production lines operate around the clock? In this processing factory, you’ll work with specialized equipment such as conveyor belts, sorting systems, processing machines, weighing scales, and packaging units, all designed to handle fresh produce efficiently. If this sounds like you, we’d love to tell you more about this opportunity!

You’ll join a dynamic team of about 14 colleagues, including two team leaders. While you’ll often collaborate in pairs during early shifts, you’ll also spend a good deal of time working independently once you have been ingewerkt. This means you’ll need to be skilled at prioritizing, planning, and managing your tasks.

Our team works across two sites, following a rotating 10-week shift schedule. The shifts are structured as follows:

  • Morning shift: 06:45–15:30
  • Afternoon shift: 14:15–23:00
  • Night shift: 22:30–07:00

Depending on the shift, one or two technicians are on duty per location. Team leaders typically work regular daytime hours. For shift work, a shift allowance is added to your salary based on the hours you work. You’ll never work more than two consecutive night shifts and will enjoy scheduled rest days afterward. In a 10-week rotation, there are seven planned night shifts.

What You’ll Be Doing

  • Conduct regular maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and repair equipment in our production facilities.
  • Diagnose and resolve mechanical, electrical, and control system faults.
  • Handle minor maintenance tasks, such as assembling/disassembling components, inspecting machinery, and lubricating parts.
  • Inspect facility systems, including compressors, fire alarms, and cooling systems. You’ll report issues to external suppliers and provide on-site assistance during repairs.
  • Monitor and address technical issues using our maintenance management software.

What we are looking for

  • A technical qualification at MBO level or equivalent.
  • Proven experience in maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair work.
  • Strong knowledge of both mechanical and electrical systems.
  • Proficiency in Dutch, or a commitment to learning the language if you are not yet fluent.
  • Flexibility to work in a 24/7 rotating shift system.

Does this sound like the challenge you’re looking for? Apply now and become part of a team where your expertise makes a real impact!

What We Offer:

  • A gross monthly salary ranging from €2,800 to €3,700 (depending on experience) excluding shift allowances.
  • The possibility of offering a permanent contract.
  • A shift-based position of 32-40 hours per week, with working hours from 06:45–15:30, 14:15–23:00, and 22:30–07:00.
  • 26 vacation days for full-time employment (with the option to purchase additional days) and 8% holiday pay.
  • A year-end bonus of 2% of the gross annual salary.
  • Opportunities for development and career growth
  • Access to the Bakker Green Bag (a very affordable fruit and vegetable package), free participation in Fit20 (on-site company fitness), and a company restaurant offering free fruit and vegetables daily.
