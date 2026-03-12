Located in Tilburg, we are a leading specialist in the development and production of metal and plastic hose and piping systems. Our mission is to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that optimize the flow of gases and liquids in advanced machinery. Collaboration, quality, and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.

What sets us apart is our informal work culture, where humor and open communication thrive. We invest in your growth through training programs and offer opportunities to work on cutting-edge products that make a real impact in industries like healthcare and aerospace.

Are you ready to join a team that values your development and celebrates shared success as a Logistics Employee?