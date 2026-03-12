Logistics Employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Logistics Employee, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our production processes by working on high-quality metal hoses used in applications such as MRI machines, satellites, and the oil and gas industry. This role combines technical precision with teamwork in a 2-shift system. You will receive training to read technical drawings and perform quality checks, ensuring every product meets our high standards.
What You Will Do:
- Assembling: attaching couplings to metal hoses according to specifications.
- Inspecting: checking products against technical drawings after receiving training.
- Cleaning: preparing metal hoses by cleaning them for use.
- Testing: performing quality checks, such as testing for leaks and pressure resistance.
- Packing: preparing products for shipment by securely packaging them.
What do we offer you
Joining our team means being part of an innovative and supportive environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive as a Logistics Employee:
- A monthly salary of €3,170 - €3,200 gross.
- A temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.
- A full-time workweek of 38 hours in a 2-shift system.
- Travel allowance of €0.23 per kilometer.
- A solid pension scheme and potential for bonuses.
- Paid breaks and an early start to your weekend on Fridays.
- Opportunities for training and professional development.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a precise and adaptable Logistics Employee with a passion for high-tech products and teamwork.
- Technical affinity and interest in high-tech products.
- Willingness to work in a 2-shift system.
- Attention to detail and ability to work accurately.
- Flexibility to adapt in a dynamic environment.
- Proficiency in Dutch or English language.
About the company
Located in Tilburg, we are a leading specialist in the development and production of metal and plastic hose and piping systems. Our mission is to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that optimize the flow of gases and liquids in advanced machinery. Collaboration, quality, and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.
What sets us apart is our informal work culture, where humor and open communication thrive. We invest in your growth through training programs and offer opportunities to work on cutting-edge products that make a real impact in industries like healthcare and aerospace.
Are you ready to join a team that values your development and celebrates shared success as a Logistics Employee?