Logistics Employee

Logistics Employee

Posted on March 12, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on March 12, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a logistics employee you will work in the dynamic logistics center at the depot based in Bleiswijk. You are the driving force behind a smooth operation and ensure that orders are processed accurately and on time every day! What will your role look like?

  • Inspecting incoming goods for quality before they are stored
  • Organizing en storing goods in the right location in the warehouse
  • Picking and packing orders with attention for detail
  • Registering and optimizing processes
  • Contributing to a safe, efficient working environment by following the rules and procedures

What do we offer you

We offer you a working enviornment where you are valued and encouraged to get the best out of yourself. What else do we offer?

  • An hourly wage of € 14,80 (excluding 20% shift allowances)
  • A temporary contract with the prospect of becoming permanent
  • Full-time work between 32 and 40 hours per week in different shifts (morning, afternoon and night)
  • Travel reimbursement up to €7.54 per day
  • A focus on your personal growth and job satisfaction

Job Requirements

Our ideal candidate is proactive, flexible and performs well under pressure. What else do we require for this job?

  • Physically fit for warehouse tasks
  • Good knowledge of English and/or Dutch
  • Willing to work in rotating shifts (see the shifts below)
  • Experience with logistics systems or scanners (preferred)
  • Forklift or reach truck certificate (preferred)

About the company

You will work at a leading full-service delivery specialist dedicated to making life easier for our customers. There is a supportive, inclusive work culture and they invest in employee development. Do you want to join a dynamic team? Apply now!

Shift schedule:

  • 2 morning shifts (05:45AM - 14:15PM)
  • 2 afternoon shifts (13:45PM - 22:15PM)
  • 1 day off
  • 2 night shifts (21:45PM - 06:15AM)
  • 3 days off

We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Tilburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Logistics Employee
Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry
Sales Support Specialist
Freight Audit Specialist
packing assistant
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position