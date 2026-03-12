Logistics Employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a logistics employee you will work in the dynamic logistics center at the depot based in Bleiswijk. You are the driving force behind a smooth operation and ensure that orders are processed accurately and on time every day! What will your role look like?
- Inspecting incoming goods for quality before they are stored
- Organizing en storing goods in the right location in the warehouse
- Picking and packing orders with attention for detail
- Registering and optimizing processes
- Contributing to a safe, efficient working environment by following the rules and procedures
What do we offer you
We offer you a working enviornment where you are valued and encouraged to get the best out of yourself. What else do we offer?
- An hourly wage of € 14,80 (excluding 20% shift allowances)
- A temporary contract with the prospect of becoming permanent
- Full-time work between 32 and 40 hours per week in different shifts (morning, afternoon and night)
- Travel reimbursement up to €7.54 per day
- A focus on your personal growth and job satisfaction
Job Requirements
Our ideal candidate is proactive, flexible and performs well under pressure. What else do we require for this job?
- Physically fit for warehouse tasks
- Good knowledge of English and/or Dutch
- Willing to work in rotating shifts (see the shifts below)
- Experience with logistics systems or scanners (preferred)
- Forklift or reach truck certificate (preferred)
About the company
You will work at a leading full-service delivery specialist dedicated to making life easier for our customers. There is a supportive, inclusive work culture and they invest in employee development. Do you want to join a dynamic team? Apply now!
Shift schedule:
- 2 morning shifts (05:45AM - 14:15PM)
- 2 afternoon shifts (13:45PM - 22:15PM)
- 1 day off
- 2 night shifts (21:45PM - 06:15AM)
- 3 days off
We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.