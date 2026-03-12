As a logistics employee you will work in the dynamic logistics center at the depot based in Bleiswijk. You are the driving force behind a smooth operation and ensure that orders are processed accurately and on time every day! What will your role look like?

Inspecting incoming goods for quality before they are stored

Organizing en storing goods in the right location in the warehouse

Picking and packing orders with attention for detail

Registering and optimizing processes

Contributing to a safe, efficient working environment by following the rules and procedures