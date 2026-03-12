Inside Sales Representative | French
Bergen Op Zoom
French
About this role
- Act as the primary point of contact between customers and internal teams, ensuring smooth communication and coordination.
- Manage and develop relationships with an existing portfolio of B2B customers, building long-term partnerships and identifying opportunities for upselling.
- Handle customer inquiries regarding product specifications, pricing, and order requirements, and translate these into clear internal actions for relevant departments.
- Prepare and follow up on customer quotations, while proactively tracking opportunities and supporting the sales process.
- Provide customers with updates on order status, lead times, and delivery options, ensuring a high level of service and responsiveness.
- Collaborate closely with colleagues across sales, logistics, and planning to ensure customer needs are met efficiently.
- Accurately process quotations, orders, and customer claims in internal systems while maintaining strong attention to detail.
- Work in a dynamic environment where you actively prioritize tasks, solve problems, and contribute to continuous improvement of processes.
Requirements
- Fluent in French and English; Italian is a strong plus.
- Minimum MBO-level education (or equivalent).
- Previous experience in Customer Service or Inside Sales within a B2B environment.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
- A quick learner with strong time management and organizational skills, able to prioritize tasks and adapt quickly in a dynamic environment.
- A proactive team player with a customer-oriented mindset and strong relationship-building abilities.
Salary
€3600-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic materials used in industrial, construction, and transportation applications. The company operates several production facilities and supplies materials to customers worldwide.
Application Procedure
