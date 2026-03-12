Inside Sales Representative | French

Posted on March 12, 2026
Bergen Op Zoom
French
About this role

  • Act as the primary point of contact between customers and internal teams, ensuring smooth communication and coordination.
  • Manage and develop relationships with an existing portfolio of B2B customers, building long-term partnerships and identifying opportunities for upselling.
  • Handle customer inquiries regarding product specifications, pricing, and order requirements, and translate these into clear internal actions for relevant departments.
  • Prepare and follow up on customer quotations, while proactively tracking opportunities and supporting the sales process.
  • Provide customers with updates on order status, lead times, and delivery options, ensuring a high level of service and responsiveness.
  • Collaborate closely with colleagues across sales, logistics, and planning to ensure customer needs are met efficiently.
  • Accurately process quotations, orders, and customer claims in internal systems while maintaining strong attention to detail.
  • Work in a dynamic environment where you actively prioritize tasks, solve problems, and contribute to continuous improvement of processes.

Requirements

  • Fluent in French and English; Italian is a strong plus.
  • Minimum MBO-level education (or equivalent).
  • Previous experience in Customer Service or Inside Sales within a B2B environment.
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • A quick learner with strong time management and organizational skills, able to prioritize tasks and adapt quickly in a dynamic environment.
  • A proactive team player with a customer-oriented mindset and strong relationship-building abilities.


Salary

€3600-€4700 per month

The company

Our client is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic materials used in industrial, construction, and transportation applications. The company operates several production facilities and supplies materials to customers worldwide.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
