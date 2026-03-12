DevOps Engineer (Java)

In a technically exciting and dynamic environment, you significantly contribute to the successful development and operation of our brand-new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offerings. You will develop backend software, reduce toil and develop automation to manage our environments at scale.

What impact will you have?

Together, we evolve our SASE offerings using novel security architectures. We drive the technical transformation enabling a redefinition of the connectivity offerings. To do so, you are passionate and keep yourself deeply informed with the evolutions in Network, Cloud, Endpoint Security, and IT. You also enjoy working across multiple disciplines such as design, development, integration, testing, and operations.