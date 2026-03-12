DevOps Engineer (Java)
About this role
DevOps Engineer (Java)
In a technically exciting and dynamic environment, you significantly contribute to the successful development and operation of our brand-new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offerings. You will develop backend software, reduce toil and develop automation to manage our environments at scale.
What impact will you have?
Together, we evolve our SASE offerings using novel security architectures. We drive the technical transformation enabling a redefinition of the connectivity offerings. To do so, you are passionate and keep yourself deeply informed with the evolutions in Network, Cloud, Endpoint Security, and IT. You also enjoy working across multiple disciplines such as design, development, integration, testing, and operations.
Innovation, design, development, integration, test and operation (DevOps) of our brand-new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) products.
Software deployment in the Cloud.
Definition of Security Policy policies for various Operating Systems and provision of these policies providing the best User Experience.
Definition, designing, building, and managing of of Security reports and management dashboards for internal and external stakeholders.
Troubleshooting and debugging in all environments.
SRE, continuous improvement and automation of workflows and processes to reduce toil
Requirements
Must-haves:
Master’s or Bachelor’s degree (Uni/UAS) in computer science.
Experience working with Java & Spring Framework
Experience in NoSQL databases
Knowledge of CI/CD and DevOps technologies
Experience with cloud development (AWS and Kubernetes).
Curiosity and passion to constantly learn new technologies.
Enthusiasm for agile working methods and principles.
Learn and share/teach know-how.
Very open-minded as well as solution- and team-oriented.
As a constructive challenger of our way of thinking and working.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
This is a T-shaped role, so experience in one of these areas would be great:
Cloud computing, infrastructure and networking (e.g. AWS, Docker, Micro-Services). Kubernetes nice-to-have.
Reactive programming.
Security: e.g. Mobile Device Management (MDM), ZTNA, Firewall, IPS, DLP, DPI, CASB, M365, Certificate Management.
Networking: e.g. SD-WAN, NAT, IPSec, IPv6, site-to-site VPN, Load Balancing, BGP.
DevOps Engineering.
IT or Telco environment.
SAML Authentication
Experience in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE).
Java Spring including Spring Boot, WebFlux, Spring Cloud Streaming.
NoSQL: MongoDB.
Data Management: Kafka, Splunk, Data Analytics.
DevOps: Gitlab, Artifactory, GIT/GITOps, Terraform
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance