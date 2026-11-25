Accounts Receivable Administrator | German | Amersfoort
Posted on November 25, 2026
Amersfoort
English, German
Posted on November 25, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international technical company in Amersfoort. As German-speaking Accounts Receivable Administrator, you'll join the Accounting department, reporting to the Accounting Manager, and make sure customers in the DACH region and other European regions pay their outstanding invoices on time. This is a full-time role of 40 hours per week, with a hybrid setup of 3 days in the office and 2 from home.
- Monitor and collect payments by phone and in writing
- Review and authorise sales orders based on credit status
- Determine the right payment terms for sales orders and quotes
- Follow up on customer and internal queries about accounting topics
- Work with the Sales team on orders, large quotes and customer issues
Must-haves
- Native or near-native German and excellent English, written and spoken
- HBO level, preferably in administration
- Accurate, detail-oriented and able to handle confidential information
- Self-directed and proactive
- Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and Outlook)
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here, as visa sponsorship is not available
Nice to have
- Some experience in administration or cash collection
- 13th month salary
- Pension contribution
- Health insurance contribution
- Extensive training programmes
- Working within a professional team
- Amersfoort, The Netherlands
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