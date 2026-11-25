Our client is an international technical company in Amersfoort. As German-speaking Accounts Receivable Administrator, you'll join the Accounting department, reporting to the Accounting Manager, and make sure customers in the DACH region and other European regions pay their outstanding invoices on time. This is a full-time role of 40 hours per week, with a hybrid setup of 3 days in the office and 2 from home.



Monitor and collect payments by phone and in writing



Review and authorise sales orders based on credit status



Determine the right payment terms for sales orders and quotes



Follow up on customer and internal queries about accounting topics



Work with the Sales team on orders, large quotes and customer issues



Must-haves



Native or near-native German and excellent English , written and spoken



HBO level , preferably in administration



Accurate, detail-oriented and able to handle confidential information



Self-directed and proactive



Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and Outlook)



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here, as visa sponsorship is not available



Nice to have



Some experience in administration or cash collection





13th month salary



Pension contribution



Health insurance contribution



Extensive training programmes



Working within a professional team





Amersfoort, The Netherlands



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