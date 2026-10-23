Ready for your next step in Tax?

Dutch taxation is your expertise. Ready to put it to work in an international environment where your knowledge makes a difference? A strong understanding of Dutch tax legislation is valuable. But having the opportunity to apply that knowledge, improve processes and take real ownership? That's what makes a role interesting.

For a leading international retailer and manufacturer, we're looking for an Assistant Tax Manager with a solid foundation in Dutch taxation, particularly VAT, tax compliance and reconciliations. This position offers the opportunity to move beyond routine compliance activities and become an important part of a small, experienced tax team. Working closely with the Tax Manager, you'll help ensure the organisation meets its Dutch tax obligations while identifying opportunities to improve the way things are done. The ideal next step for a tax professional who enjoys combining technical expertise with a practical, hands-on approach.

Does this interest you? Apply now!

In this position, you'll become part of a small international tax team where collaboration, accuracy and continuous improvement are key. While a shared service centre in India supports various tax-related activities, your responsibility lies in reviewing the work, safeguarding compliance and ensuring that Dutch tax requirements are properly addressed.

What will you be doing?