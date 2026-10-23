Ready for your next step in Tax?
About this role
Dutch taxation is your expertise. Ready to put it to work in an international environment where your knowledge makes a difference? A strong understanding of Dutch tax legislation is valuable. But having the opportunity to apply that knowledge, improve processes and take real ownership? That's what makes a role interesting.
For a leading international retailer and manufacturer, we're looking for an Assistant Tax Manager with a solid foundation in Dutch taxation, particularly VAT, tax compliance and reconciliations. This position offers the opportunity to move beyond routine compliance activities and become an important part of a small, experienced tax team. Working closely with the Tax Manager, you'll help ensure the organisation meets its Dutch tax obligations while identifying opportunities to improve the way things are done. The ideal next step for a tax professional who enjoys combining technical expertise with a practical, hands-on approach.
Does this interest you? Apply now!
In this position, you'll become part of a small international tax team where collaboration, accuracy and continuous improvement are key. While a shared service centre in India supports various tax-related activities, your responsibility lies in reviewing the work, safeguarding compliance and ensuring that Dutch tax requirements are properly addressed.
What will you be doing?
- Review tax-related activities performed by the shared service centre in India, ensuring accuracy and compliance with Dutch tax regulations;
- Monitor VAT positions and review tax reconciliations;
- Ensure compliance with relevant Dutch tax legislation and internal requirements;
- Identify potential tax risks and translate your findings into practical improvements;
- Contribute to improving tax processes, internal controls and documentation;
- Support tax audits and maintain contact with external auditors and tax authorities;
- Collaborate with Finance colleagues and other stakeholders across the international organisation;
- Support the Tax Manager with tax-related projects and ongoing operational matters.
Requirements
- A completed Bachelor's or Master's degree in Taxation or Fiscal Studies from an educational institution in the Netherlands;
- Ideally 3–5 years of relevant professional experience within taxation;
- At least one year of professional tax experience in the Netherlands, with practical knowledge of Dutch tax legislation and working practices;
- Experience with Dutch VAT, tax compliance and reconciliations;
- Strong analytical skills and confidence working with Excel;
- Experience with SAP is an advantage;
- Professional fluency in English; Dutch language skills are considered a plus;
- A proactive, accurate and hands-on approach to your work.
Salary
This opportunity combines the advantages of working for an established international organisation with the involvement and visibility of a small tax team. There's room to contribute ideas, develop expertise and work closely with experienced colleagues.
What can you expect?
- A salary indication of approximately €5,600 gross per month, depending on experience;
- Potential salary flexibility for professionals with more extensive and directly relevant tax experience;
- Hybrid working possibilities, with Utrecht as the primary office location;
- Approximately one day per week at the company's Venlo office;
- 25 vacation days, increasing with length of service;
- The option to purchase additional vacation days;
- 8% holiday allowance;
- A non-contributory pension scheme;
- Travel allowance and a company laptop;
- An international working environment with a broad range of tax responsibilities;
- The opportunity to contribute to tax compliance, risk management and process improvements.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client