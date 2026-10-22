Data Analyst
About this role
Our client is Europe’s leading specialist in VAT refunds and excise duty recovery, part of a well-established European B2B mobility group. They are looking for a Data Analyst to join their team in Utrecht.
Would you like to help shape a growing Data & AI function from an early stage? Then read on!
Responsibilities
- Analyse data and build reports and dashboards to support decision-making across the Finance department and the wider business.
- Help develop and maintain data models, transformations and business-ready datasets for reporting and analytics.
- Optimise SQL queries and data structures for performance, clarity and reusability.
- Contribute to data quality and governance by supporting validation processes, monitoring and data documentation.
- Identify opportunities to automate manual data and reporting tasks, and communicate findings in clear business language.
- Collaborate with colleagues across the organisation and the wider group’s data teams on proof-of-concepts and continuous improvement initiatives.
Required Skills & Qualifications
- A bachelor’s or master’s degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Engineering, AI, Business Analytics, Physics or a related field.
- 0 – 3 years of relevant experience are encouraged to apply.
- Strong SQL skills and experience with relational databases, data modelling and ETL/ELT processes.
- Experience with a cloud data platform. Snowflake is preferred, but experience with other platforms is also welcome.
- Knowledge of Python, dbt or Power BI is a plus.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving and documentation skills, with the ability to translate technical concepts into business value.
- A curious mindset, a willingness to learn and an interest in exploring new approaches.
- Fluency in English.
The Working Arrangements
- Location: Utrecht
- Working hours: 32–40 hours per week.
- Hybrid working: Flexible working hours and hybrid working opportunities after onboarding, which is expected to take approximately six months.
What’s in It for You?
- The opportunity to help shape a developing Data & AI function.
- Hands-on experience with real-world analytics, automation and AI initiatives.
- Significant learning and professional development opportunities.
- A gross monthly salary of €3,500 based on 40 hours per week, plus holiday allowance.
- Pension scheme and WGA insurance.
Could this be of your interest? If so, apply directly or contact alena@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.
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