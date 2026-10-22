Our client is Europe’s leading specialist in VAT refunds and excise duty recovery, part of a well-established European B2B mobility group. They are looking for a Data Analyst to join their team in Utrecht.



Would you like to help shape a growing Data & AI function from an early stage? Then read on!



Responsibilities

Analyse data and build reports and dashboards to support decision-making across the Finance department and the wider business.

Help develop and maintain data models, transformations and business-ready datasets for reporting and analytics.

Optimise SQL queries and data structures for performance, clarity and reusability.

Contribute to data quality and governance by supporting validation processes, monitoring and data documentation.

Identify opportunities to automate manual data and reporting tasks, and communicate findings in clear business language.

Collaborate with colleagues across the organisation and the wider group ’ s data teams on proof-of-concepts and continuous improvement initiatives.

Required Skills & Qualifications

A bachelor ’ s or master ’ s degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Engineering, AI, Business Analytics, Physics or a related field.

0 – 3 years of relevant experience are encouraged to apply.

Strong SQL skills and experience with relational databases, data modelling and ETL/ELT processes.

Experience with a cloud data platform. Snowflake is preferred, but experience with other platforms is also welcome.

Knowledge of Python, dbt or Power BI is a plus.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and documentation skills, with the ability to translate technical concepts into business value.

A curious mindset, a willingness to learn and an interest in exploring new approaches.

Fluency in English.

The Working Arrangements

Location: Utrecht

Working hours: 32 – 40 hours per week.

Hybrid working: Flexible working hours and hybrid working opportunities after onboarding, which is expected to take approximately six months.



What’s in It for You?

The opportunity to help shape a developing Data & AI function.

Hands-on experience with real-world analytics, automation and AI initiatives.

Significant learning and professional development opportunities.

A gross monthly salary of €3,500 based on 40 hours per week , plus holiday allowance.

Pension scheme and WGA insurance.



Could this be of your interest? If so, apply directly or contact alena@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.



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