Bookkeeping Employee

Bookkeeping Employee

Posted on October 7, 2026
Undutchables
Den Bosch
English
Posted on October 7, 2026

About this role

  • Independently coding, booking and checking of purchases, expenses, sales, cash book and bank statements.
  • Assist in the preparation of monthly BTW report, Quarterly ICT report and CBS
  • Produce weekly outstanding debtors and creditors list.
  • Assist in the preparation of monthly financial statements and basic management information.
  • Independently check and compile specification on major general ledger accounts per month.
  • Communicate and assist other departments within the organization for questions concerning debtors, creditors and other financial matters.
  • Assist in the improvement of administration organization and internal control procedures.
  • Assist in the preparation of financial information for banks and insurance companies.

Requirements

  • Must possess minimum diploma of accounting, MBO diploma in business administration or diploma SPD1.
  • Minimum two years working experiences. (Prefer in an international trading company)
  • Experiences in Account View Software
  • Good in Excel
  • Must be fluent in English
  • A good command in Dutch is an advantage
  • Accurate, exact and eyes for details are absolute essential.
  • Able to work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

﻿Visa sponsorship will not be provided for this position

Salary

€2700-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is a professional manufacturer in the field of embedded solution and provide service in several markets throughout the world with various branch offices in China, Europe and USA. In order to meet the demands of the IPC and embedded markets and the needs of customers, they have skilled R&D team and experienced salespersons who have been devoted to provide the best products and services. The organization has established strong and constant relationships with partners and customers. They provide wide range DC power input, IP66/67 & IP69K rating waterproof, anti-vibration, rechargeable battery options, flexible and easy expansions for variety products to different applications. Plus with industrial grade components, thermal design, heating systems and validation testing, their products are able to meet demands in various harsh operating environments. 

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
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