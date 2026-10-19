Develop and maintain scalable data models, transformations, and datasets for reporting and analytics.

Write, optimize, and maintain SQL queries to ensure efficient data processing and accessibility.

Work with modern cloud data platforms, particularly Snowflake, to improve data structures and performance.

Support data quality, governance, and architecture initiatives through validation, monitoring, and documentation.

Contribute to projects involving advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Identify opportunities to automate manual reporting and data-related processes.

Translate technical findings into clear, actionable insights for business stakeholders.

Participate in proof-of-concept projects and contribute to the continuous improvement of data solutions.

Are you passionate about SQL, data analytics, automation, and emerging AI technologies? If you're looking for an opportunity to develop your technical expertise while making a real business impact, this could be the perfect next step in your career!What Will You Do?As a Data Analyst, you will play an important role in developing and maintaining reliable data solutions that support business decisions, reporting, and innovation.Working alongside international colleagues and experienced data professionals, your responsibilities will include: