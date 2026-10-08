Accounts Payable Accountant | Dutch

We are currently recruiting for an Accounts Payable Accountant for one of our clients, a fast-growing international company headquartered in Amsterdam that supports sustainable solutions and the transition to a greener economy.

In this role, you will take ownership of day-to-day AP activities across multiple entities. With your hands-on experience and solid understanding of AP processes and systems, you will be able to hit the ground running from day one.

Responsibilities:

Process PO and non-PO purchase invoices accurately and on time across multiple entities

Resolve discrepancies with suppliers and internal departments such as Operations and IT

Process daily bank statements and review the accounts payable aging report monthly

Maintain accurate vendor master data

Reconcile accounts payable and accounts receivable, request refunds for credit memos and follow up on customer queries and payment reminders

Keep financial records organised, including sales invoices and accounts receivable documentation

Support the accounting team with month-end closing, VAT return preparation and documentation for the annual audit

Contribute actively to process improvement projects and system implementations

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in accounts payable, with a completed education in accounting or a related field

Fluency in Dutch and English

A good understanding of invoice processing, payment procedures and account reconciliations

Experience with ERP systems; experience with NetSuite is a strong plus

Good Excel skills

A proactive, detail-oriented approach, with the critical thinking to keep financial records accurate and up to date

The ability to organise and prioritise a high volume of recurring tasks and adapt to changing procedures

Strong stakeholder management and a collaborative, service-oriented approach

What is in it for you:

7-month fixed-term contract, with the intention to renew for an indefinite contract afterwards

Full-time opportunity, 40 hours per week

Hybrid working, combining 3 office days in Amsterdam with 2 days working from home on a weekly basis

An annual training and development budget

Fully covered pension plan

Daily lunches, snacks & drinks at the office

Wellbeing support, including a sponsored gym membership and access to mental health coaching

Onboarding workshops to learn about the industry, plus social events and yearly company trips



Interested? Apply today!



Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.