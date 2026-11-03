Finance Specialist

Finance Specialist

Posted on November 3, 2026
Undutchables
Utrecht
English
Posted on November 3, 2026

About this role

In this position, you will be responsible for carrying out Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable processes, ensuring that incoming and outgoing payments are allocated correctly and on time. Your work will contribute to reconciled accounts and accurate, up-to-date information in the financial systems.
You will work closely with the Finance and Customer Operations departments and report relevant payment information and outstanding items to the Finance Manager.
What will you do?
  • Investigate unallocated payments, discrepancies and outstanding items, and take appropriate follow-up actions.
  • Perform accurate and timely bank reconciliations.
  • Allocate incoming and outgoing payments.
  • Monitor relevant mailboxes and notifications within the financial system.
  • Provide regular reports to the Finance Manager regarding incoming payments, automatic allocation rates and outstanding items.
  • Identify and flag ad hoc financial or operational issues.
  • Identify opportunities to improve or automate existing working methods and processes.
  • Actively contribute to projects and the implementation of new working methods.
  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Requirements

  • You have completed an MBO-level education in Finance, Economics, Business Administration or a related field.
  • You have a basic understanding of accounting principles.
  • You work accurately and have a strong eye for detail.
  • You have good analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • You are comfortable working independently as well as part of a team.
  • You can manage recurring activities, ad hoc requests and deadlines effectively.
  • You have good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • You have experience working with SAP.
  • You enjoy working with colleagues in an international environment.

Salary

€2700-€2700 per month

The company

Our client is an international organisation providing financial and administrative services within the mobility and transportation sector. With a strong focus on customer service, innovation and sustainability, the organisation supports businesses across various European markets.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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