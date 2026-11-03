Finance Specialist

Investigate unallocated payments, discrepancies and outstanding items, and take appropriate follow-up actions.

Perform accurate and timely bank reconciliations.

Allocate incoming and outgoing payments.

Monitor relevant mailboxes and notifications within the financial system.

Provide regular reports to the Finance Manager regarding incoming payments, automatic allocation rates and outstanding items.

Identify and flag ad hoc financial or operational issues.

Identify opportunities to improve or automate existing working methods and processes.

Actively contribute to projects and the implementation of new working methods.

Build and maintain professional working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

In this position, you will be responsible for carrying out Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable processes, ensuring that incoming and outgoing payments are allocated correctly and on time. Your work will contribute to reconciled accounts and accurate, up-to-date information in the financial systems.You will work closely with the Finance and Customer Operations departments and report relevant payment information and outstanding items to the Finance Manager.What will you do?