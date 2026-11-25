Do you see data not just as code, but as a strategic asset that drives meaningful business growth?

A boutique Data Consultancy is seeking a Senior Data/Software Engineer with a sharp product mindset to join their client-facing value stream. You will navigate the complexities of a modern data mesh environment, balancing technical rigor, writing clean Python and SQL, with the ability to translate stakeholder needs into reliable, production-ready data products. Since great consulting is built on strong relationships, face-to-face time is highly valued. Therefore expect to spend roughly two days a week at their client’s office. Beyond that, you can manage your own schedule and work from wherever suits you best.

This role is for the consultant who enjoys bridging the gap between legacy migrations and future-proof architecture. If you thrive on taking end-to-end ownership of data delivery, we encourage you to apply today!

What are you going to do?