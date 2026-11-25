Senior Data/Software Engineer
About this role
Do you see data not just as code, but as a strategic asset that drives meaningful business growth?
A boutique Data Consultancy is seeking a Senior Data/Software Engineer with a sharp product mindset to join their client-facing value stream. You will navigate the complexities of a modern data mesh environment, balancing technical rigor, writing clean Python and SQL, with the ability to translate stakeholder needs into reliable, production-ready data products. Since great consulting is built on strong relationships, face-to-face time is highly valued. Therefore expect to spend roughly two days a week at their client’s office. Beyond that, you can manage your own schedule and work from wherever suits you best.
This role is for the consultant who enjoys bridging the gap between legacy migrations and future-proof architecture. If you thrive on taking end-to-end ownership of data delivery, we encourage you to apply today!
What are you going to do?
- Build and maintain data pipelines and data products while operating within a data mesh architecture to ensure domain data ownership;
- Identify technical gaps or missing context in collaboration with the client and follow through until a resolution is achieved;
- Alternate effectively between delivery-focused sprints and alignment-creating phases to ensure both execution and strategic coherence;
- Drive strategy and commercial impact by aligning data initiatives with broader business objectives, ensuring that technical investments translate into measurable value and long-term ROI for the client;
- Communicate blockers, risks, and critical technical decisions constructively to both internal and client stakeholders.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Strong Python skills for writing clean, maintainable code and proficiency in SQL for data-driven problem solving;
- Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code, specifically Terraform, and managed GCP data services like BigQuery or Dataflow;
- A consulting mindset is essential to simplify complexity and diagnose root causes before implementing solutions;
- You must be comfortable navigating ambiguity, balancing independent coding with stakeholder alignment and delivery-focused execution;
- Experience with dbt, Airflow, data mesh principles, or retail-sector data environments is considered a valuable advantage;
- Fluency in English is required, Dutch is a plus.
Salary
A great fulltime position, with a consultancy that believes the best work happens close to the client, so you’ll be on-site at their client’s offices about two days a week. Where you spend the rest of your working week is entirely up to you. This position offers a base salary between €5000 and €8000 gross per month (based on full-time employment, depending on experience and background), excluding vacation pay and bonus, complemented by an attractive secondary benefits package, a.o.:
- 25 paid vacation days per year (full-time, Dutch payroll; EoR employees receive the local statutory minimum, topped up to 25 days where applicable)
- Reimbursement of home internet, software licenses and commuting costs
- Access to learning resources: MasterClass, ACloud.guru, Pragmatic Engineer, and more
- Extended and fully paid maternity/paternity leave for the first nine weeks
- Free 1Password family plan
- Charitable donation matching up to €500/year
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.