iOS Developer

iOS Developer

Posted on October 6, 2026
Bunq
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on October 6, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a (Senior) iOS Developer, you’ll be instrumental in crafting and maintaining cutting-edge mobile applications that elevate our users' banking journeys. Collaborate with our dynamic team to deliver a seamless, innovative, and user-friendly experience on the iOS platform.

Take Ownership

  • Develop and maintain scalable iOS architecture, ensuring efficiency and a seamless user experience using Swift and iOS SDK.

  • Integrate and optimize REST APIs, managing authentication, error handling, and data flow for smooth performance.

  • Enhance CI/CD and testing automation, maintaining fast release cycles and ensuring robust app quality.

  • Develop new features and fix bugs proactively, keeping performance sharp and delivering a seamless experience for our user.

Requirements

  • Proficiency in Swift, Objective-C, and SwiftUI to build intuitive, high-performance interfaces.

  • Experience in designing scalable and secure network layers using REST APIs & authentication.

  • Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and automated testing for implementing continuous testing strategies.

  • Expertise in state management and UI frameworks to create fluid, responsive applications using UIKit or SwiftUI.

  • Fluency in English to effectively communicate in a global team and ensure collaboration and clarity across all project stages.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

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