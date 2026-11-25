SAP Retail Consultant - Temporary
About this role
Are you an expert in SAP Retail looking to make a massive impact on a nationwide scale? We are looking for a hands-on Senior SAP Retail Consultant to join our client's SCM DevOps team as they finalize and roll out a mission-critical S/4HANA and SAP CAR template across more than 700 store locations.
Ready to make an impact? If you have the drive to optimize mission-critical store processes and want to contribute to a large-scale retail transformation, we would love to hear from you. Apply today to take part in a major project of one of the largest retailers in NL!
- Design, build, and maintain store processes within SAP S/4HANA and SAP CAR, ensuring seamless integration with Mendix, Warehouse Management, Transport Management, and Data Platform systems.
- Translate complex business challenges into actionable technical requirements and scalable IT solutions, acting as a primary bridge between store operations and the development team.
- Lead the stabilization and rollout of the SAP retail template solution across 700+ store locations, ensuring high performance, security, and cost-effectiveness
- Collaborate within a DevOps framework, applying the "You build it, you run it, you own it" philosophy to deliver high-quality code and robust system configurations.
- Participate in a 24/7 rotating support model to monitor mission-critical store systems, providing rapid incident resolution and proactive troubleshooting during P1 situations.
- Facilitate continuous improvement of the SCM landscape by performing root cause analysis on production issues and optimizing existing functionalities to enhance store efficiency.
Requirements
- Proven track record of at least 7 years working within SAP S/4HANA, specifically focusing on Retail, SD, and MM modules.
- Demonstrated expertise or functional familiarity with SAP CAR (Customer Activity Repository) and POSDTA.
- Deep operational understanding of retail-specific workflows, covering both store-level operations and broader supply chain management, ideally within the food retail sector.
- Technical proficiency in SAP integration architectures, with specific experience in SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI).
- Experience leveraging low-code platforms to facilitate communication and data exchange with SAP systems.
- A proactive, business-oriented mindset capable of transforming technical incidents into opportunities for long-term systemic improvement.
- Strong analytical and investigative skills to navigate and troubleshoot complex, integrated system landscapes effectively.
- Practical experience operating within a DevOps framework, including active participation in 24/7 support rotations and performance monitoring.
- Proven ability to maintain composure and drive resolution during high-priority (P1) incidents.
- Excellent collaborative and interpersonal skills, with full professional fluency in English.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week in Veghel (office days are Monday and Thursday). The start date is January 2027, initially until the end of September 2027. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €8000- €9000 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.