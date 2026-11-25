8000 - 9000

A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week in Veghel (office days are Monday and Thursday). The start date is January 2027, initially until the end of September 2027. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €8000- €9000 (based on 40 hours).

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.