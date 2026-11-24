Trade Compliance Specialist - Temporary
About this role
Are you experienced in customs regulations, international trade compliance, and import/export procedures? Would you like to apply your expertise in an international environment where complex supply chains and regulatory compliance come together?
We are looking for a Trade Compliance Specialist to join a leading international organization in the chemical industry. In this role, you will help ensure that import and export activities across Europe and the UK comply with applicable customs regulations and trade legislation.
You will work closely with Supply Chain, Procurement, Legal, and external customs partners, while contributing to the continuous improvement of trade compliance processes.
As a Trade Compliance Specialist, you will be part of an international Trade Compliance team responsible for supporting and monitoring customs and trade activities across the organization.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Advising internal stakeholders on customs and trade compliance matters, including Incoterms, HS classification, rules of origin, and export controls;
- Supporting and monitoring operational customs processes in collaboration with external customs brokers;
- Identifying and resolving trade compliance issues related to import and export activities across the EU and UK;
- Monitoring changes in customs legislation and supporting their implementation within internal processes;
- Supporting customs license management, AEO requirements, and special customs procedures;
- Conducting periodic compliance reviews and contributing to internal assessments;
- Monitoring trade compliance KPIs and customs broker performance;
- Identifying opportunities to improve, streamline, and automate customs processes;
- Supporting sanctions compliance and restricted-party screening activities;
- Sharing knowledge and providing guidance on trade compliance procedures to internal stakeholders.
Requirements
You are an analytical, detail-oriented professional with a solid understanding of customs procedures and international trade regulations. You enjoy solving complex problems, improving processes, and collaborating with stakeholders across different departments.
Must-haves:
- A bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience;
- At least 3 years of relevant experience in customs, trade compliance, or international import/export operations;
- Strong knowledge of European customs regulations and import/export procedures;
- Experience with operational customs processes within a multinational organization, customs brokerage, or international logistics environment;
- Knowledge of HS classification, rules of origin, Incoterms, and/or export controls;
- Strong communication skills and a proactive, solution-oriented approach;
- Fluency in English.
Nice-to-haves:
- Experience with SAP and/or SAP Global Trade Services (GTS);
- Knowledge of AEO requirements, customs licenses, and special customs procedures;
- Experience with excise regulations and excise warehousing;
- Experience in the chemical industry or another complex international manufacturing environment;
- Knowledge of Dutch, German, and/or French;
- Experience with customs process improvements and automation.
Salary
A great fulltime temp position in Rotterdam (hybrid is possible), start is asap, initially till end of April 2027 but the strong likelihood of extension beyond. A freelance construction is not possible, instead you will work in a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters Flex, with a monthly salary between €3200 and €4000 based on 40 hours.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.