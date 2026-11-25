Our client's camera units protect construction sites, wind farms, bridges and other high-risk locations. As Maintenance Engineer in Friesland, you'll join the maintenance team and make sure every unit is in top condition before it goes back into the field. This is a full-time, onsite role on a 7-month contract, with the prospect of extension.



Inspect and test security units at the maintenance facility



Troubleshoot faults and replace components such as batteries, cameras and connections



Check units are complete and carry out a final quality inspection before they return to the field



Help colleagues with forklift operations to move and prepare systems



Suggest improvements to maintenance processes and quality



Must-haves



Business-fluent Dutch



MBO level 3/4 , preferably in a technical field, or equivalent level



Affinity with technology, especially where software and hardware come together



Solution-oriented, reliable and detail-focused, with plenty of initiative



Flexible with working hours between 07:30 and 18:00, and willing to support other technical departments



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here, as visa sponsorship is not available



Nice to have



Fluent English



VCA and forklift certificates, or willing to obtain them





25 vacation days plus 13 extra leave days (ADV), based on full-time



Salary depending on experience, plus profit sharing



Travel allowance



Onboarding programme, coaching and training courses



Energetic, ambitious team with room to develop your own way of working





Friesland, The Netherlands



Sounds like a position for you? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.