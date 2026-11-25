Maintenance Engineer | Dutch | Friesland
Posted on November 25, 2026
Wolvega
Dutch, English
Posted on November 25, 2026
About this role
Our client's camera units protect construction sites, wind farms, bridges and other high-risk locations. As Maintenance Engineer in Friesland, you'll join the maintenance team and make sure every unit is in top condition before it goes back into the field. This is a full-time, onsite role on a 7-month contract, with the prospect of extension.
- Inspect and test security units at the maintenance facility
- Troubleshoot faults and replace components such as batteries, cameras and connections
- Check units are complete and carry out a final quality inspection before they return to the field
- Help colleagues with forklift operations to move and prepare systems
- Suggest improvements to maintenance processes and quality
Must-haves
- Business-fluent Dutch
- MBO level 3/4, preferably in a technical field, or equivalent level
- Affinity with technology, especially where software and hardware come together
- Solution-oriented, reliable and detail-focused, with plenty of initiative
- Flexible with working hours between 07:30 and 18:00, and willing to support other technical departments
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here, as visa sponsorship is not available
Nice to have
- Fluent English
- VCA and forklift certificates, or willing to obtain them
- 25 vacation days plus 13 extra leave days (ADV), based on full-time
- Salary depending on experience, plus profit sharing
- Travel allowance
- Onboarding programme, coaching and training courses
- Energetic, ambitious team with room to develop your own way of working
- Friesland, The Netherlands
Sounds like a position for you? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.
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