Sr. Technical Project Manager (SAP FI-CO) - zzp/temp

7000 - 8000

For this full-time assignment remote work is possible anywhere in the Netherlands, with regular presence in the Amsterdam office required. Start date is asap and the project is for 12 months. Both Freelance and Temporary Contract is possible. For freelancers, you will receive an hourly rate of €100 to €110 per hour. Do you prefer to be in a payroll arrangement? Then you will receive a temporary contract from Independent Recruiters Flex with a salary between €7.000 to €8.000 on the basis of 40 hours and your experience.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.