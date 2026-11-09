Sr. Technical Project Manager (SAP FI-CO) - zzp/temp
About this role
Are you ready to play a pivotal role in one of Europe’s most ambitious S/4HANA finance transformations?
We are currently looking for a Senior Application Technical Project Manager to join the core Controlling team for a large energy company’s multi-year, multi-country S/4HANA program. In this role, you will bridge the gap between complex business requirements and technical SAP solutions, ensuring the successful harmonization of finance processes across 150 legal entities. This role is open to both freelance (ZZP) and temporary contract arrangements for a long-term 12-month project.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
If you have a strong background in SAP FI-CO and the vision to lead large-scale, complex implementations, apply today to help drive this transition!
What are you going to do?
- Manage the full lifecycle of SAP S/4HANA Finance projects, ensuring adherence to scope, budget, time, and quality standards;
- Translate complex business requirements into standard S/4HANA Controlling, Accounting, and Tax solutions while ensuring alignment with global finance templates;
- Provide technical leadership and guidance to the implementation team, bridging the gap between business needs and IT technical delivery;
- Lead stakeholder engagement across multiple European business units to articulate the value of S/4HANA and manage the impact of financial transformations;
- Collaborate across the broader SAP landscape, including PPM, PS, Service Management, and Master Data, to ensure a cohesive and future-proof solution design.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- A proven track record of at least 3 full-cycle S/4HANA implementations;
- Expertise in SAP Accounting, Treasury, and architecting end-to-end Controlling solutions;
- Proficiency in SAP Activate methodology and integration across related business processes;
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to work independently in an ambiguous environment;
- Master’s degree is a plus. Fluent English, with Dutch and German language skills considered an asset;
- Work location is remote in Netherlands with occassional travel to Berlin, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.
Salary
For this full-time assignment remote work is possible anywhere in the Netherlands, with regular presence in the Amsterdam office required. Start date is asap and the project is for 12 months. Both Freelance and Temporary Contract is possible. For freelancers, you will receive an hourly rate of €100 to €110 per hour. Do you prefer to be in a payroll arrangement? Then you will receive a temporary contract from Independent Recruiters Flex with a salary between €7.000 to €8.000 on the basis of 40 hours and your experience.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.