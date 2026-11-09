Customer Success Manager - Enforcement
About this role
Are you an expert in customer success with a passion for business development?
A leading international player in the smart mobility sector is looking for a dynamic Account Manager to join their growing European team.
In this hands-on role, you will act as the primary partner for a portfolio of commercial fleet and mobility clients, with a specific focus on the Hungarian market. Your mission is twofold: 80% of your time will be dedicated to driving client satisfaction, ensuring they extract maximum value from their tolling and violation management solutions, while the remaining 20% will focus on identifying and closing new revenue opportunities.
If you are a results-driven professional who excels at building long-term partnerships while maintaining a sharp focus on commercial growth, this is the perfect opportunity to make a tangible impact.
Interested? Let’s connect to discuss how your experience aligns with this exciting growth phase.
- Customer relationships and business reviews: Manage assigned European accounts by building stakeholder trust, defining success plans, and leading quarterly performance reviews.
- Retention and account growth: Monitor customer health to ensure retention, lead renewal planning, and execute upsell and expansion strategies.
- Sales cycle and commercial execution: Qualify new business opportunities, negotiate contracts, and secure necessary internal approvals for commercial agreements.
- Customer commitments and issue coordination: Manage the lifecycle transition, coordinate internal teams to resolve service issues, and escalate significant risks.
- Market insight and cross functional working: Act as the voice of the customer to internal departments, providing feedback on market trends, product improvements, and growth opportunities.
- Planning reporting and improvement: Maintain accurate Salesforce records, prioritize tasks based on business value, and contribute to refining customer success playbooks.
Requirements
- Proven track record in managing complex B2B accounts, including contract renewals, upsells, negotiations, and driving revenue KPIs through the full customer lifecycle.
- Strong understanding of the parking, mobility, or road-user charging sectors, with an ability to navigate both public-sector and private-operator business environments.
- Exceptional interpersonal and presentation skills with the ability to build credibility and influence senior decision-makers across diverse European cultures.
- Highly organized with proficiency in Salesforce and data analytics to assess performance, manage multiple priorities, and build compelling business cases.
- Professional fluency in both English and Hungarian; must be based in Amsterdam and prepared for regular international travel.
Salary
We are looking for candidates to join our client in Amsterdam, working 40 hours per week with a required office presence on Mondays and Thursdays. The role offers a competitive salary range of €80k–€120k, depending on experience. You will also receive an attractive benefits package, including a 15% AIP bonus target and a 15% equity grant.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.