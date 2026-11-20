Account Manager & Business Development | Polish | Utrecht Area
Posted on November 20, 2026
Utrecht
English, Polish
Posted on November 20, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international manufacturer of technical products based in the Utrecht area.
Responsibilities/Tasks
To create demand in the market, contact and engage with end customers which involves cold calls as well, follows opportunities, quotes. The main objective is to build, prioritize, and promote profitable new business growth within the assigned region. Accurately manage monthly, quarterly, and annual sales, POS budget vs. actuals, and flex the sales strategy to meet corporate KPIs and business objectives. Work closely with Program managers and Application Engineers to better identify customer needs and provide personalized solutions as well if needed.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with key distributors, customers, and strategic accounts to drive business growth.
- Identify new business opportunities through customer engagement, market analysis, and lead development
- Manage customer communication, sales activities, and follow-ups to support revenue growth and customer satisfaction.
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including Program Management, Application Engineers, logistics, and customer service, to deliver effective solutions.
- Support portfolio optimization, product development, and customer-focused strategies.
- Manage sales quotations, pricing analysis, forecasts, and business reviews.
- Monitor market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities.
- Track business performance, analyze sales results, and implement actions to achieve targets.
- Support customer projects, sample coordination, and awarded business follow-up.
- Drive continuous improvement initiatives and contribute to efficient sales processes.
- Keep the funnel up to date and clean.
- Manage customer inquiries and escalations by coordinating solutions with internal teams.
- Provide market insights and strategic feedback to support future business development.
Requirements
- Preferably bachelor's degree (engineering, business administration, economics)
- Fluent English and Polish
- 3 - 5 years of experience in a commercial environment
- Driver Licence B
- Competencies as result-oriented, self-reliance, sales-driven, self-starting
- Business negotiation skills are essential and contract review experience is required.
- Demonstrates strong interpersonal skills with people at all levels of our internal and customer organization.
- Strong personality, collaborative nature, transparent, open minded and team player
- Radio Frequency - Interconnect, radio head end unit, automotive camera, antenna, and harness knowledge a plus
- 20% travel is required.
What's in it for you
- A varied role that combines inside sales with hands-on account management.
- The freedom to develop new business and grow your own territory across the Easter Europe.
- An international working environment with short lines of communication.
- A competitive salary in line with your experience, plus room to grow as well as travel opportunities.
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