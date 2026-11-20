Develop and maintain integrated project schedules using industry-standard planning tools such as Primavera P6 and Microsoft Project.

Provide end-to-end Project Controls support including planning, scheduling, cost management and project performance analysis.

Monitor project progress, identify variances and recommend corrective actions to stakeholders.

Deliver accurate reporting, forecasting and earned value management (EVM) analysis.

Support project risk management activities and contribute to continuous improvement within Project Controls processes.

Demonstrable experience in Project Controls, Project Planning, Project Scheduling or PMO environments.

Strong knowledge of Primavera P6, Microsoft Project and project performance reporting.

Experience with cost control, forecasting, earned value management (EVM) and risk management.

Background within engineering, aerospace, defence, manufacturing, infrastructure, construction or energy projects.

Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills with the ability to influence senior project teams.

Salary circa £70,000 / €70,000 depending on experience.

Comprehensive benefits package including bonus, pension and healthcare.

Exposure to high-profile, multi-million-pound projects and programmes.

Structured career progression within a recognised Project Controls consultancy.

Ongoing professional development and industry-recognised training.

Are you an experienced Project Controls Consultant looking to work on some of the most complex and high-profile programmes across engineering, infrastructure, aerospace, defence, energy or manufacturing? Our client is a market-leading consultancy specialising in Project Controls, supporting major organisations in delivering critical projects on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.This is an excellent opportunity for a talented Project Controls Consultant to join a growing team where you'll play a key role in project planning, scheduling, cost control, risk management and performance reporting across large-scale project environments.As a Project Controls Consultant, you will work alongside project and programme teams to provide robust Project Controls expertise, ensuring effective governance and successful delivery of complex projects.To succeed as a Project Controls Consultant, you will combine strong analytical skills with proven experience within complex project environments.If you're a driven Project Controls Consultant, Project Planner, Project Controls Engineer or Project Controls Specialist seeking the next step in your career, we'd love to hear from you.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.