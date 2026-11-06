Sales Manager - German & English
Posted on November 6, 2026
Leeuwarden
English, German
40
Posted on November 6, 2026
About this role
Our client is a growing international company specialising in footwear components, accessories and supply chain solutions. Their product portfolio includes innovative shoe fastening systems, soles, uppers, webbing and other materials used in footwear manufacturing.
As part of their international expansion, they are looking for an experienced Sales Manager to develop their business across Germany. This is a home-based position offering a high level of independence and the opportunity to build long-term relationships with footwear brands and manufacturers.
Job Profile for Sales Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Identify and develop new B2B sales opportunities with footwear brands, shoe manufacturers and relevant industry partners across Germany
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential customers within the footwear industry
- Promote and sell footwear components and accessories, including rotary dial fastening systems, soles, uppers, webbing and other shoe materials
- Manage the full sales cycle independently, from prospecting and initial contact to quotations, product samples, negotiations and order confirmation
- Develop and expand the company's customer network and distribution channels in the German market
- Achieve individual sales targets and follow up on customer payments
- Monitor market trends, customer requirements and competitor activities to identify new business opportunities
- Coordinate with the company's teams in China regarding product specifications, pricing, orders, deliveries and customer requirements
- Report directly to company leadership in China on sales activities, market developments and business performance
Candidate Profile for Sales Manager
- Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Chinese is an advantage
- Good knowledge of footwear materials, components, manufacturing processes or related supply chains
- Proven B2B sales experience within the footwear components, shoe materials or footwear accessories industry
- Demonstrated success in developing new footwear brand customers or shoe manufacturing clients
- Established network of contacts within the German footwear industry is highly desirable
- Strong business development, negotiation and relationship-management skills
- Ability to work independently, identify new opportunities and manage the complete sales process
- Results-driven approach with a strong focus on new customer acquisition and sales performance
- Willingness to travel within Germany for customer meetings and business development activities
- Availability to attend approximately two weeks of initial product and company training in China
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive gross monthly base salary, depending on experience
- Additional sales commission based on collected sales revenue
- Fully home-based working arrangement anywhere in Germany
- Opportunity to join a growing international business expanding its presence in the European footwear market
- High level of autonomy and direct communication with company leadership
- International collaboration with product and supply chain teams in China
- Initial two-week training in China, with accommodation provided during the training period
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