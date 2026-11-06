Sales Manager - German & English

Our client is a growing international company specialising in footwear components, accessories and supply chain solutions. Their product portfolio includes innovative shoe fastening systems, soles, uppers, webbing and other materials used in footwear manufacturing.

As part of their international expansion, they are looking for an experienced Sales Manager to develop their business across Germany. This is a home-based position offering a high level of independence and the opportunity to build long-term relationships with footwear brands and manufacturers.

Job Profile for Sales Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Identify and develop new B2B sales opportunities with footwear brands, shoe manufacturers and relevant industry partners across Germany

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential customers within the footwear industry

Promote and sell footwear components and accessories, including rotary dial fastening systems, soles, uppers, webbing and other shoe materials

Manage the full sales cycle independently, from prospecting and initial contact to quotations, product samples, negotiations and order confirmation

Develop and expand the company's customer network and distribution channels in the German market

Achieve individual sales targets and follow up on customer payments

Monitor market trends, customer requirements and competitor activities to identify new business opportunities

Coordinate with the company's teams in China regarding product specifications, pricing, orders, deliveries and customer requirements

Report directly to company leadership in China on sales activities, market developments and business performance

Candidate Profile for Sales Manager

Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Chinese is an advantage

Good knowledge of footwear materials, components, manufacturing processes or related supply chains

Proven B2B sales experience within the footwear components, shoe materials or footwear accessories industry

Demonstrated success in developing new footwear brand customers or shoe manufacturing clients

Established network of contacts within the German footwear industry is highly desirable

Strong business development, negotiation and relationship-management skills

Ability to work independently, identify new opportunities and manage the complete sales process

Results-driven approach with a strong focus on new customer acquisition and sales performance

Willingness to travel within Germany for customer meetings and business development activities

Availability to attend approximately two weeks of initial product and company training in China

What Our Client Offers