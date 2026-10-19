Regional Business Development Manager - Polish & English
Posted on October 19, 2026
Leeuwarden
English, Polish
38
Posted on October 19, 2026
About this role
Our client is a food and beverage company that specialises in flavoured syrups, sauces, toppings, beverage ingredients, and innovative food and drink solutions.
We are looking for an experienced Regional Business Development Manager to join their team in Poland remotely.
Job Profile for Regional Business Development Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Develop new business opportunities across Poland and selected Central and Eastern European markets
- Identify, appoint and manage distributor and wholesale partners to expand market presence
- Generate leads through networking, market research and prospecting activities
- Build and maintain relationships with foodservice operators, hospitality groups, coffee chains and key accounts
- Conduct customer presentations, product demonstrations and commercial negotiations
- Manage sales pipelines, forecasts and CRM updates to support business growth
- Monitor market trends, competitor activity and emerging growth opportunities
- Collaborate with Marketing, NPD, Technical and Supply Chain teams to support customer development
- Represent the company at customer meetings, trade shows and industry events
- Provide market insights and strategic recommendations to support international expansion
Candidate Profile for Regional Business Development Manager
- Must be fluent in Polish and English, both written and spoken
- Good knowledge of CRM systems
- 3+ years of sales or business development experience in the food and beverage industry
- Experience with customer presentations, product demonstrations, pricing discussions and commercial negotiations
- Strong lead generation, customer acquisition, pipeline management and deal-closing skills
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive compensation package tailored to your experience and expertise
- Opportunity to build a market from the ground up
- Freedom to develop your own sales strategy, identify opportunities, build partnerships, and drive business growth
- Flexibility to work on a fully remote model
- 37.5 working hours per week
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