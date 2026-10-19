Regional Business Development Manager - Polish & English

Our client is a food and beverage company that specialises in flavoured syrups, sauces, toppings, beverage ingredients, and innovative food and drink solutions.

We are looking for an experienced Regional Business Development Manager to join their team in Poland remotely.

Job Profile for Regional Business Development Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop new business opportunities across Poland and selected Central and Eastern European markets

Identify, appoint and manage distributor and wholesale partners to expand market presence

Generate leads through networking, market research and prospecting activities

Build and maintain relationships with foodservice operators, hospitality groups, coffee chains and key accounts

Conduct customer presentations, product demonstrations and commercial negotiations

Manage sales pipelines, forecasts and CRM updates to support business growth

Monitor market trends, competitor activity and emerging growth opportunities

Collaborate with Marketing, NPD, Technical and Supply Chain teams to support customer development

Represent the company at customer meetings, trade shows and industry events

Provide market insights and strategic recommendations to support international expansion

Candidate Profile for Regional Business Development Manager

Must be fluent in Polish and English, both written and spoken

Good knowledge of CRM systems

3+ years of sales or business development experience in the food and beverage industry

Experience with customer presentations, product demonstrations, pricing discussions and commercial negotiations

Strong lead generation, customer acquisition, pipeline management and deal-closing skills

What Our Client Offers