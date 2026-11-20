Our client was founded in Silicon Valley and is now at the forefront of the AI infrastructure industry with growing operations in the Netherlands and in Europe.

They are currently seeking a HR Generalist to be based here and to partner with the Global People Team in California. This is an exciting opportunity to help build and scale HR processes in a fast paced, global technology company.

The role will be based in the Hoofddorp area and will require 3 days working on site.

Key responsibilities:

Act as the primary HR contact for employees and Managers in the Netherlands and, later, in other European locations.

Ensure compliance with Dutch Labor Laws, employment regulations and HR Best Practices.

Administer employee benefits and partner with payroll providers.

Manage the full HR lifecycle of employees within the region.

Support recruitment, hiring and workforce planning as the team grows.

Develop and improve HR policies, processes and administration to support a scaling organization.

And……….. so much more.

Main requirements:

Ideally a Bachelor’s Degree or qualification in Human Resources, ideally achieved in the Netherlands specific to Dutch Labor Law.

Business level fluency in Dutch and English.

A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a HR Generalist or stand-alone HR operational function.

Extensive knowledge of Dutch Labor Law and, ideally, some experience with other European countries.

A very good understanding of compensation & benefits as well as partnering with payroll providers.

Experience using the Deel platform or similar global HRIS.

Excellent organizational, communication and problemsolving skills as well as the ability to work independently.

It would be a big advantage if you have experience working with a high growth technology company and an interest in AI tools to enhance HR operations.

Please note that this role is only open to candidates already living in the Netherlands and with full rights to work here.

Sponsorship is not an option.

This is also a full time position and candidates need to live within easy commuting distance from Hoofddorp.

If you are not currently working, there is a strong possibility that this role could commence in December or, at the very latest, January.

The salary range for this position is EUR 50,000 to EUR 65,000 + benefits.

Sounds interesting?

Send your introduction mail and CV to Konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com



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