Recruitment Coordinator | Dutch, French & English

Are you a recruitment professional fluent in Dutch and French, looking for a role where you can support hiring across multiple countries and grow within talent acquisition? We are looking for a Recruitment Coordinator on behalf of our client, a large international organisation with operations across the Benelux, based in Rotterdam.

Key Responsibilities

Vacancy Management

Manage the requisition approval and job posting process across a large network of locations

Monitor live vacancies and follow up with hiring managers who are not progressing applications in a timely way

Work with regional directors and hiring managers to identify blockages and escalate where hiring commitments are not being met

Stakeholder Management

Build working relationships with branch managers, regional managers, HR business partners and sales directors in the Netherlands and France

Act as a practical point of contact for managers who need guidance on the recruitment process and the ATS

Reporting and Compliance

Maintain accurate candidate and vacancy records in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

Prepare regular reports on open vacancies, application volumes, time to fill, manager response rates and pipeline health

Provide this data to regional directors and the Head of Talent Acquisition so that hiring managers can be held accountable

Make sure recruitment activity follows company compliance and process standards

Process Improvement and Growth

Identify gaps in current workflows and bring forward practical improvement ideas

Contribute to wider talent acquisition projects

Over time, move into direct sourcing and recruitment for sales roles such as account managers, business developers, and field sales in the Netherlands

Qualifications & Skills

1 to 2 years of recruitment/HR experience , ideally gained in a recruitment agency

, ideally gained in a recruitment agency Professional fluency in Dutch, French and English, written and spoken , sufficient to run intake meetings, write job adverts, screen candidates and conduct first-stage interviews independently

, sufficient to run intake meetings, write job adverts, screen candidates and conduct first-stage interviews independently Self-starter who is comfortable working independently, as your manager works remotely

Resilient and comfortable in an environment where processes and priorities are changing

Strong organisational skills with the ability to handle a reactive workload across several open roles and stakeholder groups at once

Able to build relationships with managers who are not naturally process-oriented

Experience with an ATS (any ATS background works as training is provided)

Working knowledge of Microsoft 365

Genuine interest in building a long-term career in Talent Acquisition

What We Offer

Salary of up to €53,000 gross per year, including 8% holiday allowance

Full-time position of 40 hours per week

25 days of annual leave

Pension scheme

Group health insurance with discounted premiums on basic, supplemental and dental packages

Commuting reimbursement for own vehicle or public transport on journeys over 10 km

Flexible hybrid working, with approximately 1 to 2 days per week in the Rotterdam office and no fixed days

Laptop provided

Free parking on site, including EV charging points

Structured career path within talent acquisition

Real influence on how recruitment processes and reporting are built

1-year contract directly with the client, followed by a permanent contract

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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