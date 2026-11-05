Recruitment Coordinator | Dutch, French & English
Posted on November 5, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on November 5, 2026
About this role
Are you a recruitment professional fluent in Dutch and French, looking for a role where you can support hiring across multiple countries and grow within talent acquisition? We are looking for a Recruitment Coordinator on behalf of our client, a large international organisation with operations across the Benelux, based in Rotterdam.
Key Responsibilities
Vacancy Management
- Manage the requisition approval and job posting process across a large network of locations
- Monitor live vacancies and follow up with hiring managers who are not progressing applications in a timely way
- Work with regional directors and hiring managers to identify blockages and escalate where hiring commitments are not being met
Stakeholder Management
- Build working relationships with branch managers, regional managers, HR business partners and sales directors in the Netherlands and France
- Act as a practical point of contact for managers who need guidance on the recruitment process and the ATS
Reporting and Compliance
- Maintain accurate candidate and vacancy records in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS)
- Prepare regular reports on open vacancies, application volumes, time to fill, manager response rates and pipeline health
- Provide this data to regional directors and the Head of Talent Acquisition so that hiring managers can be held accountable
- Make sure recruitment activity follows company compliance and process standards
Process Improvement and Growth
- Identify gaps in current workflows and bring forward practical improvement ideas
- Contribute to wider talent acquisition projects
- Over time, move into direct sourcing and recruitment for sales roles such as account managers, business developers, and field sales in the Netherlands
Qualifications & Skills
- 1 to 2 years of recruitment/HR experience, ideally gained in a recruitment agency
- Professional fluency in Dutch, French and English, written and spoken, sufficient to run intake meetings, write job adverts, screen candidates and conduct first-stage interviews independently
- Self-starter who is comfortable working independently, as your manager works remotely
- Resilient and comfortable in an environment where processes and priorities are changing
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to handle a reactive workload across several open roles and stakeholder groups at once
- Able to build relationships with managers who are not naturally process-oriented
- Experience with an ATS (any ATS background works as training is provided)
- Working knowledge of Microsoft 365
- Genuine interest in building a long-term career in Talent Acquisition
What We Offer
- Salary of up to €53,000 gross per year, including 8% holiday allowance
- Full-time position of 40 hours per week
- 25 days of annual leave
- Pension scheme
- Group health insurance with discounted premiums on basic, supplemental and dental packages
- Commuting reimbursement for own vehicle or public transport on journeys over 10 km
- Flexible hybrid working, with approximately 1 to 2 days per week in the Rotterdam office and no fixed days
- Laptop provided
- Free parking on site, including EV charging points
- Structured career path within talent acquisition
- Real influence on how recruitment processes and reporting are built
- 1-year contract directly with the client, followed by a permanent contract
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Recruitment Coordinator | Dutch, French & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€53,000 Per Year
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