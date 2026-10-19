Senior DevOps Engineer



At the B2B Billing ART, you will work on a portfolio of five applications: BillManager, Bill Account Editor, Contract Bill Account Mapper, Contract Reference Editor, and Billing Mobile Enduser. In collaboration with the existing team, you will be responsible for implementing and testing new functionalities, as well as establishing and maintaining standard CI/CD pipelines, monitoring, and operational excellence across the application landscape.

You will take a leading role in implementing and delivering new features, working closely with cross-functional teams to drive technical solutions from concept to production. As an active member of our agile organization, you will contribute to the continuous evolution of our products, processes, and engineering practices.

We are an international ART with team members located in Switzerland and Rotterdam, offering a diverse and multicultural working environment. You will be involved in the full application lifecycle, including development, code reviews, testing, deployment, monitoring, and operations. Together with the team, you will ensure high code quality, system reliability, and operational excellence while continuously improving our DevOps practices and automation capabilities.



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