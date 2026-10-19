Senior DevOps Engineer
About this role
Senior DevOps Engineer
At the B2B Billing ART, you will work on a portfolio of five applications: BillManager, Bill Account Editor, Contract Bill Account Mapper, Contract Reference Editor, and Billing Mobile Enduser. In collaboration with the existing team, you will be responsible for implementing and testing new functionalities, as well as establishing and maintaining standard CI/CD pipelines, monitoring, and operational excellence across the application landscape.
You will take a leading role in implementing and delivering new features, working closely with cross-functional teams to drive technical solutions from concept to production. As an active member of our agile organization, you will contribute to the continuous evolution of our products, processes, and engineering practices.
We are an international ART with team members located in Switzerland and Rotterdam, offering a diverse and multicultural working environment. You will be involved in the full application lifecycle, including development, code reviews, testing, deployment, monitoring, and operations. Together with the team, you will ensure high code quality, system reliability, and operational excellence while continuously improving our DevOps practices and automation capabilities.
What we offer
Leadership in the implementation and delivery of business-critical solutions
End-to-end responsibility across development, testing, deployment, and operations
A multicultural and international work environment
Self-organized teams with a high degree of autonomy and ownership
Flexibility, personal growth, and continuous learning opportunities
Modern agile ways of working and a strong DevOps culture
Requirements
University degree in Computer Science or a comparable qualification
7+ years of hands-on experience in software engineering
Proven expertise in designing, implementing, and operating complex software solutions within agile and DevOps-driven environments
Being familiar with the latest version of almost all of the following languages or tools: Angular, Java, Spring Boot, PostgreSQL, Cypress or Playwright, Gitlab, CI/CD automation, cloud-native technologies and Prometheus/Grafana
High customer and service orientation as well as social competence
Motivated and communicative team player
With initiative, independent, and responsible
Very good written and spoken English (German or French are an advantage but not a must)
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. We do not know what the future is going to look like, but we definitely have the opportunity to shape it. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Salary range: 60,000 to 70,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance