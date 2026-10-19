Senior DevOps Engineer

Senior DevOps Engineer

Posted on October 19, 2026
Swisscom
Rotterdam
Temporary
30.0 - 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on October 19, 2026

About this role

Senior DevOps Engineer

At the B2B Billing ART, you will work on a portfolio of five applications: BillManager, Bill Account Editor, Contract Bill Account Mapper, Contract Reference Editor, and Billing Mobile Enduser. In collaboration with the existing team, you will be responsible for implementing and testing new functionalities, as well as establishing and maintaining standard CI/CD pipelines, monitoring, and operational excellence across the application landscape.

You will take a leading role in implementing and delivering new features, working closely with cross-functional teams to drive technical solutions from concept to production. As an active member of our agile organization, you will contribute to the continuous evolution of our products, processes, and engineering practices.

We are an international ART with team members located in Switzerland and Rotterdam, offering a diverse and multicultural working environment. You will be involved in the full application lifecycle, including development, code reviews, testing, deployment, monitoring, and operations. Together with the team, you will ensure high code quality, system reliability, and operational excellence while continuously improving our DevOps practices and automation capabilities.


What we offer

  • Leadership in the implementation and delivery of business-critical solutions

  • End-to-end responsibility across development, testing, deployment, and operations

  • A multicultural and international work environment

  • Self-organized teams with a high degree of autonomy and ownership

  • Flexibility, personal growth, and continuous learning opportunities

  • Modern agile ways of working and a strong DevOps culture

Requirements

  • University degree in Computer Science or a comparable qualification

  • 7+ years of hands-on experience in software engineering

  • Proven expertise in designing, implementing, and operating complex software solutions within agile and DevOps-driven environments

  • Being familiar with the latest version of almost all of the following languages or tools: Angular, Java, Spring Boot, PostgreSQL, Cypress or Playwright, Gitlab, CI/CD automation, cloud-native technologies and Prometheus/Grafana

  • High customer and service orientation as well as social competence

  • Motivated and communicative team player

  • With initiative, independent, and responsible

  • Very good written and spoken English (German or French are an advantage but not a must)

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. We do not know what the future is going to look like, but we definitely have the opportunity to shape it. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.


What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

  • Salary range: 60,000 to 70,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Backend Developer
Junior Sailpoint Developer
Senior DevOps Engineer IAM (Ping AM/DS/IDM)
DevOps Engineer IAM (Ping AM/DS/IDM)
Senior DevOps Engineer (Sailpoint IIQ)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

30% ruling changes in 2027: What employers & internationals should know30% ruling changes in 2027: What employers & internationals should know
Labour exploitation reports in the Netherlands rise 13% in 2025Labour exploitation reports in the Netherlands rise 13% in 2025
The EU ruling that could mean extra pay for Dutch workersThe EU ruling that could mean extra pay for Dutch workers
Dutch NT2 exam: how B1 and B2 levels shape your careerDutch NT2 exam: how B1 and B2 levels shape your career
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position