Key Account Manager | Logistics | English

One of our clients, a global logistics and supply chain company, is looking for a Key Account Manager to join their team.



In this role, you will take ownership of a portfolio of established accounts and grow them into long-term partnerships. The focus is on exceeding volume and profitability targets within existing accounts, while acting as the go-to person for your clients when operations need attention.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Manage and grow a portfolio of existing key accounts, achieving volume, revenue and profitability

Act as the escalation point for your clients when operations need attention

Take ownership of order management end to end, working with operations to resolve issues

Set a solid account engagement plan for the next 1-2 years

Strategic account planning and stakeholder relationship development, from transactional to strategic partnerships across all customer levels

Develop and implement a plan to achieve customer renewals & avoid leakage

Main requirements:

At least 5 years of experience in logistics, or international trade logistics

Bachelor / Master of Business Administration, preferably in Logistics

Commercial experience, for example as a Key Account Manager

Hands-on order management experience

Fluency in English is a must, plus Dutch and/or German is required

Strong analytical skills, good Excel and PowerPoint knowledge, and experience with a CRM such as Dynamics

Willingness to visit clients across the Netherlands one to two days per week

What is in it for you?

Salary range between €57.000 and €88.000 gross per year (incl. 13th month and 8% holiday allowance)

Car allowance, plus reimbursement of public transport for client visits

Pension plan

Regular training and international development opportunities

Hybrid working model



Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already live in, and have unrestricted right to work in, the Netherlands or Germany.



Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

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