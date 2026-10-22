Key Account Manager | Logistics | English

Key Account Manager | Logistics | English

Posted on October 22, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Rotterdam
Posted on October 22, 2026

About this role

One of our clients, a global logistics and supply chain company, is looking for a Key Account Manager to join their team.
 
In this role, you will take ownership of a portfolio of established accounts and grow them into long-term partnerships. The focus is on exceeding volume and profitability targets within existing accounts, while acting as the go-to person for your clients when operations need attention.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Manage and grow a portfolio of existing key accounts, achieving volume, revenue and profitability
  • Act as the escalation point for your clients when operations need attention
  • Take ownership of order management end to end, working with operations to resolve issues
  • Set a solid account engagement plan for the next 1-2 years
  • Strategic account planning and stakeholder relationship development, from transactional to strategic partnerships across all customer levels
  • Develop and implement a plan to achieve customer renewals & avoid leakage

Main requirements:

  • At least 5 years of experience in logistics, or international trade logistics
  • Bachelor / Master of Business Administration, preferably in Logistics
  • Commercial experience, for example as a Key Account Manager
  • Hands-on order management experience
  • Fluency in English is a must, plus Dutch and/or German is required
  • Strong analytical skills, good Excel and PowerPoint knowledge, and experience with a CRM such as Dynamics
  • Willingness to visit clients across the Netherlands one to two days per week

What is in it for you?

  • Salary range between €57.000 and €88.000 gross per year (incl. 13th month and 8% holiday allowance)
  • Car allowance, plus reimbursement of public transport for client visits
  • Pension plan
  • Regular training and international development opportunities
  • Hybrid working model

 
Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already live in, and have unrestricted right to work in, the Netherlands or Germany.
 
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com 

The post Key Account Manager | Logistics | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€57,000 - €88,000 Per Year
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