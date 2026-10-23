Sales Manager Benelux | Chemical Distribution

Sales Manager Benelux | Chemical Distribution

Posted on October 23, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Rotterdam
Posted on October 23, 2026

About this role

One of our international clients, an independent and innovative chemical distribution company specialising in polymers with offices across Europe, is looking for a Sales Manager Benelux.
 
This full-time role is linked to the company’s office in Rotterdam, although most of your time will be spent on the road or working with customers from home. The current focus of the role is developing the Dutch and Belgian markets, with an emphasis on polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) customers.

In this role, you will:

  • Develop new business opportunities across the Benelux region and work with existing customers to maintain and grow sales while cross-selling
  • Build strong relationships with key accounts
  • Stay closely attuned to the market environment, monitoring market and price trends, price movements, competitor activity, and demand patterns
  • Provide technical and commercial customer advice in cooperation with the Technical Services team
  • Negotiate and conclude framework agreements and customer projects
  • Work collaboratively with the Customer Service team and other departments to ensure the timely delivery of goods, fostering cross-functional communication and alignment
  • Ensure the timely collection of payments

For this role, we are searching for someone who:

  • Has 2+ years of sales experience in commodity polymers, petrochemicals, or chemical trading, ideally with PP and PE
  • Holds a bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing, Chemistry, Polymer Science, or a related field
  • Fluency in English, plus Dutch and/or French
  • Is willing to be present at customer sites and travel, around 40% of working tim
  • Is a highly motivated self-starter who can operate independently in a fast-changing environment
  • Is adaptable and driven, with the ability to work under time-related pressure
  • Can communicate complex subject matter clearly, concisely, and confidently with customers, both in writing and verbally
  • Can represent the strategy and interests of the company while keeping a strong eye on the interests and priorities of customers

What’s in it for you?

  • A full-time position
  • Competitive base salary plus a performance-based commission structure
  • A field-based role linked to the Rotterdam office, with the flexibility to work from home
  • Company car or car allowance, plus travel expenses covered for your customer visits across the region
  • Annual holiday leave in line with local market standards
  • Company laptop and phone

 
Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already live in, and have unrestricted right to work in, the Netherlands or Belgium.
 
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com 
 

The post Sales Manager Benelux | Chemical Distribution appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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