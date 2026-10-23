Sales Manager Nordics | Chemical Distribution

One of our international clients, an independent and innovative chemical distribution company specialising in polymers, with offices across Europe, is looking for a Sales Manager Nordics.



This is a remote role based in Denmark or Sweden with regular travel across the region, as 40% of your work time will be spent on the road or approaching customers directly. The current focus of this role is developing the Danish and Swedish market, with an emphasis on polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) customers.

In this role, you will:

Develop new business opportunities across the Nordic region and work with existing customers in the region to maintain and grow sales while cross-selling

Build strong relationships with key accounts

Stay closely attuned to the market environment: monitoring market and price trends, price movements, competitor activity, and demand patterns

Provide technical and commercial customer advice in cooperation with the Technical Services team

Negotiate and conclude framework agreements and customer projects

Work collaboratively with the Customer Service team and other departments to ensure the timely delivery of goods, fostering cross-functional communication and alignment

For this role, we are searching for someone who:

Has 2+ years of sales experience in commodity polymers, petrochemicals, or chemical trading, ideally with PP and PE

Holds a bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing, Chemistry, Polymer Science, or a related field

Fluency in English, plus Swedish and/or Danish

Is willing to be present at customer sites and travel, around 40% of work time

Is a highly motivated self-starter who can operate independently in a fast-changing environment

Is adaptable and driven, with the ability to work under time-related pressure

Can communicate complex subject matter clearly, concisely, and confidently with customers, both in writing and verbally

Can represent the strategy and interests of the company, while keeping a strong eye on the interests and priorities of customers

What’s in it for you?

A full-time position

Competitive base salary plus a performance-based commission structure

A field-based role with the flexibility to work from home, based in Rotterdam or remotely in Denmark or Sweden

Company car or car allowance, plus travel expenses covered for your customer visits across the region

Annual holiday leave in line with local market standards

Company laptop and phone



Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already live in, and have unrestricted right to work in, the Netherlands, Denmark, or Sweden.



Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com





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