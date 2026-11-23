We are hiring for Netflix, and we are now looking for an experienced Creative Merchandiser, SSA to join their team in Amsterdam.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, bringing TV series, films, documentaries and games to millions of members worldwide. As Netflix continues to grow, they are looking for exceptional talent to help drive their next phase of success.

In the role, you will work with internal teams and external agencies to make sure imagery, video, and text for priority titles are high quality, culturally authentic, and consistent with global creative guidelines.

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Job Profile for Creative Merchandiser, SSA

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Lead distribution and promotional strategies for local title launches, from content positioning and merchandising to post-launch performance analysis

Develop creative positioning for regional and local titles, defining genre, tone, comparable titles and target audiences

Ensure all creative assets, including images, audiovisual content and copy, meet quality standards, brand guidelines and local market expectations

Utilise audiovisual content to enhance audience engagement throughout the title lifecycle, providing actionable creative feedback

Collaborate with Creative Services and Design teams to optimise content assets across devices and platforms

Plan and execute catalogue activations, including curated collections, promotional campaigns and tailored content recommendations, to increase content discovery and engagement

Develop editorial strategies that highlight existing catalogue titles and hidden gems, ensuring relevant content reaches audiences at the right time

Partner with Content, Marketing, Product and external agencies to align priorities, optimise promotional activities and deliver a consistent audience experience

Prepare strategic briefs outlining activation objectives, creative direction and business rationale to secure stakeholder and leadership alignment

Candidate Profile for Creative Merchandiser, SSA

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Degree or background in Design, Film/TV Studies, Journalism, Advertising or a related field is an advantage

6+ years of experience in creative marketing, content marketing, entertainment merchandising, creative strategy or editorial direction

Experience within streaming services, studios, distributors or creative agencies is a plus

Proven track record of developing, briefing and reviewing creative assets, including imagery, copy and video

Experience working across multiple African markets, particularly Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana, is beneficial

Experience with regional, local-language and licensed content is preferred

Experience managing external agencies, designers or freelance creative partners is preferred

Strong understanding of the culture, media landscape and entertainment trends across Sub-Saharan Africa

Familiarity with creative asset management tools, localisation workflows, performance data and creative testing is an advantage

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to provide constructive feedback and justify creative decisions

Ability to collaborate across time zones and manage multiple stakeholders effectively

High level of integrity and discretion when handling confidential and unreleased content

Genuine passion for films and series, with a strong appreciation of different genres and formats

What Our Client Offers