HIRING FOR NETFLIX | Creative Merchandiser, SSA - English
About this role
We are hiring for Netflix, and we are now looking for an experienced Creative Merchandiser, SSA to join their team in Amsterdam.
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, bringing TV series, films, documentaries and games to millions of members worldwide. As Netflix continues to grow, they are looking for exceptional talent to help drive their next phase of success.
In the role, you will work with internal teams and external agencies to make sure imagery, video, and text for priority titles are high quality, culturally authentic, and consistent with global creative guidelines.
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Job Profile for Creative Merchandiser, SSA
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Lead distribution and promotional strategies for local title launches, from content positioning and merchandising to post-launch performance analysis
- Develop creative positioning for regional and local titles, defining genre, tone, comparable titles and target audiences
- Ensure all creative assets, including images, audiovisual content and copy, meet quality standards, brand guidelines and local market expectations
- Utilise audiovisual content to enhance audience engagement throughout the title lifecycle, providing actionable creative feedback
- Collaborate with Creative Services and Design teams to optimise content assets across devices and platforms
- Plan and execute catalogue activations, including curated collections, promotional campaigns and tailored content recommendations, to increase content discovery and engagement
- Develop editorial strategies that highlight existing catalogue titles and hidden gems, ensuring relevant content reaches audiences at the right time
- Partner with Content, Marketing, Product and external agencies to align priorities, optimise promotional activities and deliver a consistent audience experience
- Prepare strategic briefs outlining activation objectives, creative direction and business rationale to secure stakeholder and leadership alignment
Candidate Profile for Creative Merchandiser, SSA
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Degree or background in Design, Film/TV Studies, Journalism, Advertising or a related field is an advantage
- 6+ years of experience in creative marketing, content marketing, entertainment merchandising, creative strategy or editorial direction
- Experience within streaming services, studios, distributors or creative agencies is a plus
- Proven track record of developing, briefing and reviewing creative assets, including imagery, copy and video
- Experience working across multiple African markets, particularly Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana, is beneficial
- Experience with regional, local-language and licensed content is preferred
- Experience managing external agencies, designers or freelance creative partners is preferred
- Strong understanding of the culture, media landscape and entertainment trends across Sub-Saharan Africa
- Familiarity with creative asset management tools, localisation workflows, performance data and creative testing is an advantage
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to provide constructive feedback and justify creative decisions
- Ability to collaborate across time zones and manage multiple stakeholders effectively
- High level of integrity and discretion when handling confidential and unreleased content
- Genuine passion for films and series, with a strong appreciation of different genres and formats
What Our Client Offers
- StiPP Pension plan
- Health Insurance Allowance - €275 net per month
- Swag Store Allowance - €25 net per month
- Free Lunch provided for on-premises Employees
- 25 days of annual leave per year based on full-time employment (40 hours a week)
- Vitality/Wellbeing Programs: Flu vaccination (Employee + Dependents) reimbursement, COVID-19 vaccination + tests (Employee + Dependents) reimbursement, Headspace app reimbursement, Home and Family Care Resources and Personal Backup Care reimbursement
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team