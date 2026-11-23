Our client is the European subsidiary of a well-established Korean food producer. From their office in Amstelveen, they distribute the brand across European markets and are building the team that supports its continued growth.

We are currently looking for a Senior Quality Assurance professional with strong knowledge of EU and UK food legislation to lead their quality and regulatory activities.

The Role

This is a senior role overseeing quality assurance and regulatory compliance, making sure that product formulations, ingredients, additives, flavors and labels meet EU and UK requirements before market launch. You will report to the Team Lead QA and work closely with R&D, Product Development, Marketing, Operations, Supply Chain and external distributors.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead compliance assessments of ingredients, raw materials, food additives and flavors for the EU and UK markets, including novel food status and permitted usage levels

Develop and review product labels and packaging artwork, verifying ingredient declarations, allergens, QUID, nutrition information and product claims

Monitor changes in EU and UK food legislation, run gap assessments and risk evaluations, and advise on regulatory strategy

Lead, mentor and develop the QA and regulatory team, and act as the main regulatory contact for customers, distributors and external experts

Manage quality processes, including test reports, certificates and quality management systems, and set quality benchmarks for the European organization

Maintain compliance documentation and report on quality metrics and regulatory updates to senior management

Main Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Food Science, Food Technology, Food Chemistry, Food Safety, Regulatory Affairs or a related field

Minimum 7 years of experience in Quality Assurance, Food Regulatory Affairs or Product Compliance, preferably within food manufacturing

Strong knowledge of EU and UK food legislation, covering additives, flavorings, labelling, allergen management and food contact materials

Proven experience in reviewing and approving food labels and packaging artwork for the EU and UK markets

Previous experience managing a QA or regulatory team, leading cross-functional projects and handling regulatory authority queries and inspections

Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken

What We Offer:

Salary between €4,750 and €6,750 gross per month

Pension plan and commuting allowance

25 days of paid time off

Hybrid working, currently four days in the office and one day working from home

Company laptop and phone

Office in the center of Amstelveen, within an international team of highly skilled colleagues

Sounds interesting? We look forward to receiving your application!



The post Quality Assurance Lead | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.