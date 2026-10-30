Systems Administrator (Global IT Infrastructure & Virtualization)

Are you an experienced, all-round Systems Administrator looking to manage and support a modern global IT environment? An international technology and electronics company is looking for a versatile Systems Administrator to manage core infrastructure, virtualization platforms, networks, and user environments for their global operations.

In this role you will be responsible for maintaining Windows Server, Active Directory, and Microsoft 365, managing VMware and Hyper-V virtualization environments, overseeing network infrastructure (switches, firewalls, VPN, Wi-Fi), and driving security best practices. You will balance day-to-day IT support with infrastructure upgrades and project delivery within a collaborative, international IT team.

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Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

This an EU-based remote position, open for applicants with full EU working eligibility.

As a Systems Administrator, you will ensure high availability, security, and performance across core server, network, and cloud environments.