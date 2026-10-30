Systems Administrator (Global IT Infrastructure & Virtualization)
About this role
Are you an experienced, all-round Systems Administrator looking to manage and support a modern global IT environment? An international technology and electronics company is looking for a versatile Systems Administrator to manage core infrastructure, virtualization platforms, networks, and user environments for their global operations.
In this role you will be responsible for maintaining Windows Server, Active Directory, and Microsoft 365, managing VMware and Hyper-V virtualization environments, overseeing network infrastructure (switches, firewalls, VPN, Wi-Fi), and driving security best practices. You will balance day-to-day IT support with infrastructure upgrades and project delivery within a collaborative, international IT team.
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This an EU-based remote position, open for applicants with full EU working eligibility.
As a Systems Administrator, you will ensure high availability, security, and performance across core server, network, and cloud environments.
- Server & Cloud Administration: Maintain, configure, and support Windows Server, Active Directory, Azure AD, and Microsoft 365 environments.
- Virtualization & Storage: Manage and optimize virtualization platforms (VMware & Hyper-V), storage systems, backups, and routine system maintenance.
- Network & Security Infrastructure: Oversee switches, firewalls, VPNs, Wi-Fi, and telephony systems; implement and enforce IT security best practices.
- Support & Operations: Provide Tier 2/3 technical support across servers, desktops, and core applications for local and international users.
- Projects & Upgrades: Assist with global infrastructure enhancements, system migrations, documentation, and process optimization.
- On-Call Availability: Participate in a rotational weekend on-call schedule (approx. 2 hours per weekend every 4 weeks).
Requirements
- Minimum 3 years of experience in systems administration or IT infrastructure support within a professional environment.
- Strong, hands-on knowledge of Windows Server, Active Directory, and Microsoft 365/Azure AD.
- Minimum 3+ years of practical experience with both VMware and Hyper-V.
- Solid understanding of operational networking (switches, firewalls, VPNs, Wi-Fi) and IT security principles.
- Hands-on experience managing backups, monitoring tools, and system recovery procedures.
- Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.
- Clear written and verbal communication skills; disciplined in documenting procedures.
- Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, global matrix environment.
Salary
A great fulltime position, working either in the Netherlands office (near Amsterdam) or EU-based remote. The position comes with a competitive salary and good secondary benefits, about which we'd like to tell you more in an introductory meeting.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.