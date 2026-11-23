Commercial Sales Support Specialist | Portuguese or French C1
Posted on November 23, 2026
Breda
French, Portuguese
Posted on November 23, 2026
About this role
Please note: To be considered for this position, candidates must have a valid driving licence and their own car to commute to the office.
In this role, you will be the main point of contact for B2B customers across Southern Europe, ensuring excellent service and building long-term customer relationships. You will work closely with Business Development Managers and internal departments to support daily sales operations and ensure a smooth customer experience. Your main responsibilities will include:
In this role, you will be the main point of contact for B2B customers across Southern Europe, ensuring excellent service and building long-term customer relationships. You will work closely with Business Development Managers and internal departments to support daily sales operations and ensure a smooth customer experience. Your main responsibilities will include:
- Act as the first point of contact for existing B2B customers, handling inbound and outbound communication via phone and email.
- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with customers across Southern European markets, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and retention.
- Handle customer inquiries and resolve issues related to orders, deliveries, products, and general service requests.
- Process customer orders, prepare quotations, and ensure accurate and timely order confirmations.
- Work closely with Business Development Managers to support their commercial activities, customer relationships, and strategic account plans.
- Maintain accurate customer information, sales data, and order records in Salesforce and ERP systems.
- Coordinate with internal departments, including finance, warehouse, and sales, to ensure smooth order processing and service delivery.
- Support sales administration, internal reporting, and other commercial back-office activities.
- Identify opportunities to improve customer service processes and contribute to a more efficient and proactive way of working.
- Opportunity to attend international exhibitions and fairs.
Requirements
We are looking for a gutsy, customer-oriented individual who is passionate about delivering exceptional service and is eager to take initiative. You are a proactive problem-solver with a strong sense of cultural awareness, particularly regarding South European business practices. This role suits someone who thrives in a collaborative yet independent setting, is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and is committed to personal and professional growth.
- C1 or C2 proficiency in either Portuguese or French is required. Knowledge of Spanish and/or Italian is considered a plus.
- Excellent command of English (C1 level, both spoken and written).
- At least 4 years of direct experience in a commercial back-office, inside sales support, or customer service role within a B2B environment.
- Proficiency in CRM software (e.g., Salesforce), Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 is essential.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport quickly.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment.
- A customer-first mindset with a focus on relationship building.
- Availability to work 40 hours per week.
- Willingness and availability to travel approximately once per quarter with the Business Development Managers within their assigned regions.
- Must have a valid driving licence and own a car to commute to the office.
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is an international company specializing in hygiene, cleaning, and maintenance solutions for professional and industrial environments. With a strong presence across Europe, the company focuses on delivering high-quality products, reliable service, and long-term customer relationships.
Application Procedure
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