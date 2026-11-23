C1 or C2 proficiency in either Portuguese or French is required. Knowledge of Spanish and/or Italian is considered a plus.

Excellent command of English (C1 level, both spoken and written).

At least 4 years of direct experience in a commercial back-office, inside sales support, or customer service role within a B2B environment.

Proficiency in CRM software (e.g., Salesforce), Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 is essential.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment.

A customer-first mindset with a focus on relationship building.

Availability to work 40 hours per week.

Willingness and availability to travel approximately once per quarter with the Business Development Managers within their assigned regions.

Must have a valid driving licence and own a car to commute to the office.

We are looking for a gutsy, customer-oriented individual who is passionate about delivering exceptional service and is eager to take initiative. You are a proactive problem-solver with a strong sense of cultural awareness, particularly regarding South European business practices. This role suits someone who thrives in a collaborative yet independent setting, is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and is committed to personal and professional growth.Our client isn’t able to provide sponsorship/work permit and isn’t open for relocators from outside the Netherlands.