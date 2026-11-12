Customer Service Specialist | French C2
Posted on November 12, 2026
Breda
French
Posted on November 12, 2026
About this role
As a Customer Service & After-Sales Specialist, you will play an important role in ensuring smooth daily operations and a positive customer experience. Your responsibilities will include:
- Customer Support: Handle enquiries from French-speaking customers, consumers, and the Sales team via email, phone, and digital platforms.
- Order Management: Process and monitor customer orders, including export orders, ensuring accurate and timely registration in SAP.
- After-Sales Service: Coordinate product repairs, warranty-related enquiries, and faulty product cases, working closely with customers and service centres across Europe.
- Returns & Complaints: Manage product returns, investigate order or delivery errors, and coordinate solutions with the warehouse and Sales teams.
- Digital Platform Management: Work daily with multiple digital platforms, including SAP, B2B ordering systems, and customer service ticketing tools.
- Ticket Management: Use the customer service ticketing system to track enquiries, manage requests, and ensure timely follow-up.
- Internal Collaboration: Work closely with international colleagues to resolve customer issues and ensure efficient processes.
- Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to improve customer service processes, contribute to team KPIs, and help maintain high customer satisfaction.
- Data Analysis & Problem-Solving: Use Excel and information from different systems to investigate order discrepancies, identify issues, and support accurate order processing.
- Flexible Team Support: Take ownership of different tasks, adapt quickly to changing priorities, and actively support colleagues during busy periods.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, you are a customer-oriented professional who enjoys combining customer interaction with analytical thinking and working with digital systems. You are proactive, flexible, and comfortable managing different tasks in a fast-paced, international environment.
Please note: We are unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position. Candidates who already live within commuting distance of Breda will be given preference over those who would need to relocate from abroad or from a location further away.
- French at C2 level and English at a professional working level, both written and spoken.
- At least 2 years of relevant experience in B2B customer service
- Experience working in an international or/and B2B environment is a strong advantage.
- Strong Excel skills and an analytical mindset: You enjoy working with data, investigating discrepancies, identifying patterns, and finding practical solutions.
- Digitally savvy: You are confident working with multiple systems and platforms simultaneously and can quickly learn new software.
- Experience with SAP, B2B ordering platforms, or ticketing systems is a strong advantage.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, Word, and Outlook.
- Customer-focused and analytical: You enjoy communicating with customers just as much as working behind the scenes with systems, orders, and data.
- Strong problem-solving skills: You take initiative to investigate issues, resolve customer enquiries, and identify opportunities to improve processes.
- Positive and energetic personality: You bring enthusiasm to the team, enjoy collaborating with colleagues, and are always willing to lend a helping hand.
- Flexible and adaptable: You enjoy variety in your work, can manage multiple responsibilities, and remain organised when priorities change.
- Strong communication and organisational skills, with the ability to work independently and as part of an international team.
- An interest in sports, outdoor activities, or fishing products is a nice bonus, but not required!
Please note: We are unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position. Candidates who already live within commuting distance of Breda will be given preference over those who would need to relocate from abroad or from a location further away.
Salary
€2900-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is a fast-growing international organization with headquarters located all over the world.
Application Procedure
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