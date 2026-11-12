Customer Service Specialist | French C2

French at C2 level and English at a professional working level , both written and spoken.

and , both written and spoken. At least 2 years of relevant experience in B2B customer service

in B2B customer service Experience working in an international or/and B2B environment is a strong advantage.

Strong Excel skills and an analytical mindset: You enjoy working with data, investigating discrepancies, identifying patterns, and finding practical solutions.

You enjoy working with data, investigating discrepancies, identifying patterns, and finding practical solutions. Digitally savvy: You are confident working with multiple systems and platforms simultaneously and can quickly learn new software.

You are confident working with multiple systems and platforms simultaneously and can quickly learn new software. Experience with SAP, B2B ordering platforms, or ticketing systems is a strong advantage.

is a strong advantage. Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, Word, and Outlook.

Customer-focused and analytical: You enjoy communicating with customers just as much as working behind the scenes with systems, orders, and data.

You enjoy communicating with customers just as much as working behind the scenes with systems, orders, and data. Strong problem-solving skills: You take initiative to investigate issues, resolve customer enquiries, and identify opportunities to improve processes.

You take initiative to investigate issues, resolve customer enquiries, and identify opportunities to improve processes. Positive and energetic personality: You bring enthusiasm to the team, enjoy collaborating with colleagues, and are always willing to lend a helping hand.

You bring enthusiasm to the team, enjoy collaborating with colleagues, and are always willing to lend a helping hand. Flexible and adaptable: You enjoy variety in your work, can manage multiple responsibilities, and remain organised when priorities change.

You enjoy variety in your work, can manage multiple responsibilities, and remain organised when priorities change. Strong communication and organisational skills, with the ability to work independently and as part of an international team.

An interest in sports, outdoor activities, or fishing products is a nice bonus, but not required!

To be successful in this role, you are a customer-oriented professional who enjoys combining customer interaction with analytical thinking and working with digital systems. You are proactive, flexible, and comfortable managing different tasks in a fast-paced, international environment.We are unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position. Candidates who already live within commuting distance of Breda will be given preference over those who would need to relocate from abroad or from a location further away.