Jointly manage the partner and reseller network for the sale of the medical devices and first-aid products in France, in close cooperation with the sales team

Act as the first point of contact for customers and partners

Prepare quotations, follow up proactively, and convert them into confirmed orders where possible, whilst also contributing to up-selling and cross-selling when the opportunity arises

Maintain, strengthen, and further develop sustainable customer relationships

Handle the full administrative sales process and ensure accurate processing of sales orders

Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and propose improvements

Actively contribute to increasing market share in the French market

This Inside Sales Support (French speaking) position is designed to strengthen the overall French sales team by focusing on account management and client relationship building. The primary objective is to provide dedicated support to existing clients and partners, ensuring their satisfaction and identifying opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling. By taking ownership of administrative tasks and client projects, you will enable other team members to concentrate on new business development, thereby enhancing the overall capacity and efficiency of the French market team. This position is ideal for a proactive and responsible individual who thrives in a dynamic environment and is eager to make a tangible impact on client success and commercial growth.In summation, we are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Inside Sales professional to support and grow our client's sales activities in the French market. You will work closely with the sales team to manage partner relationships, support customers, and contribute to commercial growth in an international environment where efficiency and accuracy are essential.