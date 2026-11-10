Inside Sales Support | French
Posted on November 10, 2026
Groningen
French
Posted on November 10, 2026
About this role
This Inside Sales Support (French speaking) position is designed to strengthen the overall French sales team by focusing on account management and client relationship building. The primary objective is to provide dedicated support to existing clients and partners, ensuring their satisfaction and identifying opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling. By taking ownership of administrative tasks and client projects, you will enable other team members to concentrate on new business development, thereby enhancing the overall capacity and efficiency of the French market team. This position is ideal for a proactive and responsible individual who thrives in a dynamic environment and is eager to make a tangible impact on client success and commercial growth.
In summation, we are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Inside Sales professional to support and grow our client's sales activities in the French market. You will work closely with the sales team to manage partner relationships, support customers, and contribute to commercial growth in an international environment where efficiency and accuracy are essential.
Key Responsibilities
In summation, we are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Inside Sales professional to support and grow our client's sales activities in the French market. You will work closely with the sales team to manage partner relationships, support customers, and contribute to commercial growth in an international environment where efficiency and accuracy are essential.
Key Responsibilities
- Jointly manage the partner and reseller network for the sale of the medical devices and first-aid products in France, in close cooperation with the sales team
- Act as the first point of contact for customers and partners
- Prepare quotations, follow up proactively, and convert them into confirmed orders where possible, whilst also contributing to up-selling and cross-selling when the opportunity arises
- Maintain, strengthen, and further develop sustainable customer relationships
- Handle the full administrative sales process and ensure accurate processing of sales orders
- Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and propose improvements
- Actively contribute to increasing market share in the French market
Requirements
We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, accurate, and process-driven, with a strong customer-oriented mindset. As the role involves frequent interaction with various stakeholders, clear communication, collaboration skills, and a professional attitude are essential.
Qualifications & Skills
If you are interested in this role, please send a motivation letter to the listed recruiter with your application!
Qualifications & Skills
- Fluent written and spoken French; good command of English or Dutch
- At least 2-3 years of experience in a similar commercial, inside sales, or account management role
- Strong sense of responsibility, ownership, and a commercial mindset
- Able to work independently while also thriving in a team environment
- Strong communication skills and confidence in customer interactions
- Energetic, proactive, and results-oriented
- You must live in Groningen or Zeeland/ Vlissingen region
- You must hold a valid working permit for the Netherlands
- Please note: you will need to work onsite 100% for the first period of time (After 3–6 months, 1 day per week by mutual agreement)
- After one year, upon contract renewal: 2 days of remote work by mutual agreement
If you are interested in this role, please send a motivation letter to the listed recruiter with your application!
Salary
€2700-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a fast-growing B2B service provider specializing in life-saving medical devices and emergency response solutions across Europe. With a team of approximately 65 professionals operating from multiple European locations, including a main office in Groningen, they foster a professional yet collaborative work environment. The organization values ownership, flexibility, and continuous improvement, offering a dynamic setting where employees can contribute to a vital mission. They are committed to a professional working ethic and an open office culture that encourages teamwork and shared knowledge.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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