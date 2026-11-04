Customer Service Specialist | German | Venray area

Our client is an international logistics and transportation company in the Venray area. As German-speaking Customer Service Representative, you'll be the first point of contact for customers, providing customer support that adds value to every interaction.



Handle daily incoming orders and customer service calls, and log all contact in the CRM system



Follow up on customer complaints with a problem-solving mindset until they're resolved



Act as the main customer support contact for product and sales information



Work with internal departments on stock and financial questions



Call customers about overdue invoices and agree on solutions



Join or lead improvement projects that boost efficiency and the customer service experience



Support the customer service team with general office tasks





Native or near-native German and excellent English



2-3 years of experience in customer service, customer support or a similar role, ideally B2B



MBO/HBO level, through education or work experience



Strong problem-solver who anticipates issues



Organised, flexible and calm in a fast-paced environment



Proactive, decisive and a strong team player



Excellent MS Office skills, including Excel and Outlook, plus ERP experience



Available full-time, between 08:00 and 18:00



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here





Hybrid working, with 3 days in the office and 2 from home



Competitive salary and attractive secondary benefits



Professional, pleasant and diverse working environment



Plenty of opportunities for growth and development





Venray area, the Netherlands



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