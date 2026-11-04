Customer Service Specialist | German | Venray area
Posted on November 4, 2026
Venray
English, German
Posted on November 4, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international logistics and transportation company in the Venray area. As German-speaking Customer Service Representative, you'll be the first point of contact for customers, providing customer support that adds value to every interaction.
- Handle daily incoming orders and customer service calls, and log all contact in the CRM system
- Follow up on customer complaints with a problem-solving mindset until they're resolved
- Act as the main customer support contact for product and sales information
- Work with internal departments on stock and financial questions
- Call customers about overdue invoices and agree on solutions
- Join or lead improvement projects that boost efficiency and the customer service experience
- Support the customer service team with general office tasks
- Native or near-native German and excellent English
- 2-3 years of experience in customer service, customer support or a similar role, ideally B2B
- MBO/HBO level, through education or work experience
- Strong problem-solver who anticipates issues
- Organised, flexible and calm in a fast-paced environment
- Proactive, decisive and a strong team player
- Excellent MS Office skills, including Excel and Outlook, plus ERP experience
- Available full-time, between 08:00 and 18:00
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
- Hybrid working, with 3 days in the office and 2 from home
- Competitive salary and attractive secondary benefits
- Professional, pleasant and diverse working environment
- Plenty of opportunities for growth and development
- Venray area, the Netherlands
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