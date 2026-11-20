Sales Manager | Polish
Posted on November 20, 2026
Houten
Polish
Posted on November 20, 2026
About this role
We are looking for a driven Territory Sales Manager. This is a crucial, hybrid role where your main objective will be to build and nurture strong, lasting relationships with both distribution partners and end customers. This position is not about cold calling; it's about strategic engagement and becoming a trusted partner. You will be the key to unlocking the significant potential within the French market, making a tangible difference by connecting with people and driving business forward. This role is perfect for a proactive professional who enjoys a mix of office-based work and traveling to meet clients.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Managing and developing business within the Eastern, and UK territories;
- Building and maintaining excellent relationships with distribution channels and end customers.
- Acting as the main point of contact for partners, providing support and ensuring their engagement.
- Following up on leads generated through the company website and other prospecting activities (approx. 10% of the role).
- Collaborating with internal teams, including application engineers and customer service, to provide seamless solutions.
- Traveling quarterly the Eastern to visit customers, partners, and attend industry events.
- Learning the technical aspects of the products and internal processes on the job with support from the team.
- Handling escalations effectively and proactively to ensure customer satisfaction.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is a confident, communicative, and self-driven professional who excels at building relationships. You are entrepreneurial, proactive, and not afraid to take initiative in a "learn-by-doing" environment. You feel comfortable asking questions, figuring out solutions independently, and navigating a complex organization. Your personality allows you to connect easily with partners and customers, and you see the value in visiting them to strengthen business ties.
To be successful in this role, you will need:
To be successful in this role, you will need:
- Native or C2 level proficiency in Polish language (spoken and written)
- Business fluency in English (C1 level).
- Proven experience in a commercial role such as account management, relationship management, or sales.
- A proactive and self-starting personality with an entrepreneurial mindset.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- A valid driver's license and willingness to travel for work.
- Please note that our client is not able to provide sponsorship for a work permit and is not open to candidates who are looking to relocate.
Salary
€4000-€4300 per month
The company
Our client is a technical company that designs and manufactures high-speed and density connections and backplane systems. They solve system design challenges with integrated interconnect solutions for applications in the networking, communications, storage and computer server markets.
Application Procedure
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